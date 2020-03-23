‘Reprehensible grifter’ Trump slammed for claiming he’ll ‘be the oversight’ for McConnell’s $500 billion slush fund

At President Donald Trump’s press conference on coronavirus, he batted away questions about the Senate GOP’s proposed $500 billion slush fund for corporations by promising that “I’ll be the oversight.”

This promise did not sit well with many commenters on social media, who immediately piled on the president:

reporter asks about oversight of the $500B slush fund. “I’ll be the oversight.” says Trump. Oh, THAT makes me feel better. — Mark A. Hershberger (@hexmode) March 23, 2020

“I’ll be the oversight. I’ll be the oversight,” Trump says of the proposed $500 billion fund for industries et al. This will be unlikely to be reassuring to Democrats needless to say. — Erica Werner (@ericawerner) March 24, 2020

“I’ll be the oversight,” Trump vows on the question of handing billions and billions of dollars to corporate interests. — Mark Czerniec (@MarkCzerniec) March 24, 2020

This will CHILL every Democrat on the Hill being asked to vote for the Phase 3 stimulus package: “I’ll be the oversight,” Trump says. Remember, last night the president would not rule out stuffing his own pockets with taxpayer bailout money for his private hotels. — James Hohmann (@jameshohmann) March 23, 2020

Trump saying “I’ll be the oversight” on the HALF A TRILLION DOLLAR SLUSH FUND. What a reprehensible grifter. JFC. This fund cannot exist. Dems need to block every single bill that includes it. — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) March 23, 2020

Trump tells the White House press corps “I’ll be the oversight” of Steve Mnuchin’s $500 billion corporate giveaway. Remember when he got impeached for withholding government dollars for personal benefit? #TrumpLiesAmericansDie https://t.co/EcrdIsfiNa — Swing Left (@swingleft) March 24, 2020

“I’ll be the oversight!” Who among us believes he can exercise any oversight–over anything? Could he be a babysitter? — Mickey Rottinghaus (@GolfSoBad) March 23, 2020

“I’ll be the oversight,” says President “I take no responsibility.” — Ruth Becker (@ruthbeckerart) March 24, 2020

Trump: I’ll be the oversight. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Thank you, @realDonaldTrump , we all needed that laugh — GloriousOutRAYge (@theoutRAYgeous) March 23, 2020