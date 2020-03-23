Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Reprehensible grifter’ Trump slammed for claiming he’ll ‘be the oversight’ for McConnell’s $500 billion slush fund

Published

1 hour ago

on

At President Donald Trump’s press conference on coronavirus, he batted away questions about the Senate GOP’s proposed $500 billion slush fund for corporations by promising that “I’ll be the oversight.”

This promise did not sit well with many commenters on social media, who immediately piled on the president:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

This city reversed course and declared pot shops and liquor stores ‘essential businesses’ during shelter at home order

Published

1 min ago

on

March 23, 2020

By

On Monday, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock ordered residents to stay at home during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

“This isn’t a recommendation anymore. People need to stay at home,” Hancock demnaded at a press conference. “We will enforce when and where necessary.”

That tune changed within hours, The Denver Post reports.

"At first liquor stores and recreational marijuana shops didn’t make the list of essential businesses," the newspaper noted.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘This kind of numbnutterery will kill people’: Texan blasted for saying elderly should sacrifice themselves

Published

27 mins ago

on

March 23, 2020

By

On Monday, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick suggested on Fox News that older Americans should be willing to risk getting coronavirus and dying so that younger Americans are able to keep working and maintain the economy.

Patrick's comments were met with horror and disbelief on social media.

Is... Dan Patrick really just telling old people "if you die, you die"? https://t.co/oyTMszt1zc

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

How Trump-supporting BlackRock is profiting in a time of crisis

Published

41 mins ago

on

March 23, 2020

By

by Nancy Mancias

With little government support and corporate accountability, humanitarian aid workers are scrambling to address the refugee crisis in the wake of the global pandemic, COVID-19 (coronavirus).

The outbreak of the coronavirus comes at a time when there is a great influx of war and economic refugees migrating to Europe. Despite Turkey’s efforts to host millions of refugees, the country has reached its tipping point. President Erdogan signaled to refugees that his government would no longer hold them back from reaching Europe. After getting word of this, thousands of refugees took flight over land and sea. Disappointingly, they were greeted with hostility, tear gas, and xenophobia from Greek law enforcement and European partners. The new Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis charged that he will protect the country’s borders against illegal migrants. Meanwhile, refugees are situated on the Greek-Turkey border in Edirne, living in cold muddy makeshift camps without the basic necessities to combat the coronavirus.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image