Republican demands God save America from coronavirus: 'We need the aid of the Almighty!'

Published

2 hours ago

on

As President Donald Trump’s response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic continues to be criticized for America’s failure to widely test for the virus, one southern Republican suggested divine intervention might be necessary.

On Friday, Trump declared a National Day of Prayer and suggested looking to God for “protection.”

Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA) thought prayer was a great response to a public health crisis.

“We need the aid of the Almighty in combating this outbreak!” Hice argued.

“Thank you, [President Trump], for recognizing our dependence upon Him and for calling on people to pray!” he added.

While Hice is not a medical professional, he is a member of the Veterinary Medicine Caucus. Prior to joining Congress, Hice was a pastor and talk radio show personality.

