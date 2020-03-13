Republican demands God save America from coronavirus: ‘We need the aid of the Almighty!’

As President Donald Trump’s response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic continues to be criticized for America’s failure to widely test for the virus, one southern Republican suggested divine intervention might be necessary.

On Friday, Trump declared a National Day of Prayer and suggested looking to God for “protection.”

Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA) thought prayer was a great response to a public health crisis.

“We need the aid of the Almighty in combating this outbreak!” Hice argued.

“Thank you, [President Trump], for recognizing our dependence upon Him and for calling on people to pray!” he added.

While Hice is not a medical professional, he is a member of the Veterinary Medicine Caucus. Prior to joining Congress, Hice was a pastor and talk radio show personality.

.@realDonaldTrump, the unquestioned leader of the free world, has called on Sunday, March 15, to be a Day of Prayer! We need the aid of the Almighty in combating this outbreak! Thank you, @POTUS, for recognizing our dependence upon Him and for calling on people to pray! https://t.co/H9VN986Nk2 — Rep. Jody Hice (@CongressmanHice) March 13, 2020