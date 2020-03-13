Trump declares coronavirus ‘National Day of Prayer’ — and suggests looking to God for ‘protection’
The leader of the free world urged people to pray as he continues to receive harsh criticism for his response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
“It is my great honor to declare Sunday, March 15th as a National Day of Prayer,” Trump tweeted.
“We are a Country that, throughout our history, has looked to God for protection and strength in times like these,” he argued.
“No matter where you may be, I encourage you to turn towards prayer in an act of faith. Together, we will easily PREVAIL!” he predicted.
