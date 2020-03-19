Republican Richard Burr’s stock-dumping promotes widespread outrage: ‘Lock him up’

On Thursday, following a damning ProPublica report that Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) dumped $1.6 million of stock in coronavirus-affected companies while telling the public the virus was not cause for major concern, commenters on social media took to Twitter to rage at the senator’s actions.

Some pointed out that Burr was one of just three senators to vote against legislation restricting members’ of Congress ability to trade stocks on government information. Others simply called for him to resign.

Publicly, Sen. Burr said everything was fine. Privately, he sold off stock and warned his rich friends about the coming economic collapse. Burr knew people would die and thousands would lose jobs, but he chose to do nothing except profit from our misery. https://t.co/hzPa50BFTV — Crystal Fincher (@finchfrii) March 19, 2020

The STOCK Act passed in 2012 with strong bipartisan support after 60 Minutes uncovered that lawmakers were using official information to profit in the markets. It was amended a year later to weaken those restrictions. Burr voted AGAINST the STOCK Act. The final vote was 96-3. https://t.co/709uMH6Avq — Megan Pratz (@meganpratz) March 19, 2020

Interesting. GOP Senator Richard Burr sold off ~1.5 million stocks days before the market plunged. He also voted AGAINST insider trading regulations. Theres nooooo chance something untoward is happening here… right? #COVID https://t.co/d6FiLzYb6d — Ethan Somers (@ethanjsomers) March 19, 2020

Fun fact: he voted against the bill that made insider trading among members of congress illegal. He called it a "waste of time."https://t.co/y0BgJ983Vb — Anand Mehta (@anandmehtanyc) March 19, 2020

Meanwhile, Eric Trump was encouraging the general public to invest (I’m sure someone has the tweet)…do we believe that he, too, wasn’t in the know of where this was going? Did he or others in the Trump family capitalize on this knowledge as well? https://t.co/1LP7jnyqdI — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) March 19, 2020

Sounds like Burr could be heading to prison for insider trading:

“As the head of the intel comm, Burr has access to the gov’t’s most highly classified info about threats to US security. His comm was receiving daily coronavirus briefings around this time.” https://t.co/cs0eCRZwg6 — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) March 19, 2020

It takes a lot to truly outrage me when Republicans act badly since I’m so inured to it … but I am PISSED about this Burr story. People are losing their nest eggs & this guy is using inside info to protect himself all the while telling people it won’t be that bad. What a jerk — Michael Cohen (@speechboy71) March 19, 2020

Richard Burr was dumping stock will American lives were in danger. He literally used his daily briefings for what is akin to insider trading. He should resign immediately. — Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) March 19, 2020

Senator Burr stole money from American citizens who were not informed of the risk of coronavirus, unlike him. Bury him under the prison @ericgarland https://t.co/DdiYvGiSxO — Waffle "Bernie's Ego Will Kill Us" Woky 🥀 (@wokyleeks) March 19, 2020

Anyone checked whether Marco Rubio dumped stock based off his classified briefings on COVID-19? Bc I believe he'd be next in line to Chair SSCI if Burr had to step down for violating ethics rules (including abt classified information). Remember, Trump was classifying this info. — emptywheel (@emptywheel) March 19, 2020

Burr belongs in prison. Lock him up. https://t.co/l5IWyxGF9i — Matt Murphy (@MattMurph24) March 19, 2020

As a member of the House Intelligence Committee, I know that our committee receives sensitive information, including assessments and projections, before others in Congress and the general public (if ever). Senator Burr should suspend his chairmanship pending investigation. https://t.co/YayojgMc2V — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) March 19, 2020

If Trump can call himself a war president, I guess we can call the likes of Sen. Burr a war criminal. https://t.co/7vGKFm4Pnz — Jeff Stein (@SpyTalker) March 19, 2020

I guess his money printer went BURRRRR https://t.co/lKjvc0Scpi — Ben Kestenbaum (@BenJKest) March 19, 2020