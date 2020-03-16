Restaurant owner is feeding people for free amid the coronavirus pandemic — even if it means going bankrupt

The Jukebox Junction owner Mike Graham said that he’s offering free food to people in his Canton, North Carolina community because he wants people to stay calm and not be worried about how they’ll afford to feed their families.

“I am cautiously optimistic about this. I think we can survive,” he told CNN Monday. “Right now we are not charging people when they come in. They don’t need to worry about what to do with the money. At this point in time, you know I am looking at trying to keep people calm and calm their fears and they don’t need to worry about it. I got food. As long as I get deliveries, I will feed them. I may go bankrupt. The people in the community supported me for 17 years. I love them to death, I can adapt. I love the challenge. I love capitalism, sometimes you know it is maybe a good time to stop for a couple of months and get everything set and make sure you got, you know, your infrastructure like your electric and water and communications are so important right now.”

Host John King noted that it was “remarkable” to hear someone say they’re willing to go bankrupt just to make sure their community is taken care of.

Graham also intends to pay his employees even if they’re sick and can’t work. As of the shutdowns of restaurants and bars, Graham said they go to carry-out only, but will feed anyone who calls.

Watch the interview with him and his cook Kathy below: