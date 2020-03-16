Quantcast
Restaurant owner is feeding people for free amid the coronavirus pandemic — even if it means going bankrupt

Published

44 mins ago

on

The Jukebox Junction owner Mike Graham said that he’s offering free food to people in his Canton, North Carolina community because he wants people to stay calm and not be worried about how they’ll afford to feed their families.

“I am cautiously optimistic about this. I think we can survive,” he told CNN Monday. “Right now we are not charging people when they come in. They don’t need to worry about what to do with the money. At this point in time, you know I am looking at trying to keep people calm and calm their fears and they don’t need to worry about it. I got food. As long as I get deliveries, I will feed them. I may go bankrupt. The people in the community supported me for 17 years. I love them to death, I can adapt. I love the challenge. I love capitalism, sometimes you know it is maybe a good time to stop for a couple of months and get everything set and make sure you got, you know, your infrastructure like your electric and water and communications are so important right now.”

Host John King noted that it was “remarkable” to hear someone say they’re willing to go bankrupt just to make sure their community is taken care of.

Graham also intends to pay his employees even if they’re sick and can’t work. As of the shutdowns of restaurants and bars, Graham said they go to carry-out only, but will feed anyone who calls.

Watch the interview with him and his cook Kathy below:


Trump boasts to governors that his pandemic response system will be ‘the talk of the world’: leaked recording

Published

17 mins ago

on

March 16, 2020

By

President Donald Trump spoke with several governors from around the country on Monday and took the opportunity to once again brag about his widely panned response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The New York Times, which obtained a recording of the call, reports that Trump once again falsely claimed that America's pandemic response system was "broken" under former President Barack Obama, when in reality Trump shuttered the National Security Council's pandemic response team and never replaced it with anything comparable.

Trump’s chaos is no accident — he simply refuses to learn how to act as president: conservative

Published

26 mins ago

on

March 16, 2020

By

The defining characteristic of Donald Trump's presidency is his refusal to become any better at his job, according to one conservative columnist, and that incompetence could badly hurt the nation he leads.

Trump's administration started off with chaos at the airports after his Muslim ban went into effect, and they were thrown into chaos again over the weekend after his son-in-law Jared Kushner and senior adviser Stephen Miller hastily crafted a ban on travel from Europe, according to the Washington Post's Max Boot.

Louie Gohmert single-handedly holds up House coronavirus bill before it can be sent to Senate

Published

31 mins ago

on

March 16, 2020

By

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) on Monday reportedly blocked "technical corrections" to a House coronavirus relief bill that was scheduled to be sent to the Senate.

Gohmert told Bloomberg's Laura Litvan that he didn't know if his concerns could be resolved in time to vote on the technical corrections on Monday.

Read some of the tweets from congressional reporters below.

GOP Rep Louis Gohmert of Texas, who is single-handedly holding up a technical fix needed to the House coronavirus bill, told me he doesn't know if his concerns can be solved today. He hasn't seen final text and doesn't appreciate the rushed process for passing the bill Saturday.

