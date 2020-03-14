Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Revolting sycophancy’: Retired general rains hell on Mike Pence for ‘devotion’ to Trump as pandemic spreads

Published

22 mins ago

on

Vice President Mike Pence got a severe scolding from retired four-star General Barry McCaffrey on Saturday morning for his fawning praise of Donald Trump during a Rose Garden press conference to address the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, the former cabinet official who served under President Bill Clinton lashed out the whole Trump administration for undermining U.S. national security with the handling of the health crisis while targetting Pence by name.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Twitter, he wrote, “The Public Health Care system at Federal and State level has atrophied in the past thirty years. It is a crucial leg of US national security. It will take 5 years to reimagine and resource an appropriate capability. Corona virus is just the latest disaster.”

He then added, “Revolting sycophancy by Pence and others in the Administration to Trump. There are eerie echos of ‘supreme leader’ adulation to all of this. That Trump tolerates or needs this kind of faux devotion is dangerous in a democracy.”

You can see his tweets below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump’s understanding of the coronavirus is being manipulated by the people he follows on Twitter: report

Published

11 mins ago

on

March 14, 2020

By

On Saturday, Politico published a deep dive into the kinds of messages President Donald Trump is receiving about the coronavirus pandemic on Twitter.

"The president follows only 47 accounts on Twitter, a collection of family members, conservative pundits, administration officials and Trump-brand properties," wrote Jordan Muller. "Even as health experts and mainstream reporters have grown increasingly anxious about the White House’s response to the coronavirus pandemic — and have taken to using their own Twitter accounts to share hand-washing videos and urgent warnings from doctors overseas — when Trump opens his own Twitter feed, he scrolls through something very different."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Revolting sycophancy’: Retired general rains hell on Mike Pence for ‘devotion’ to Trump as pandemic spreads

Published

22 mins ago

on

March 14, 2020

By

Vice President Mike Pence got a severe scolding from retired four-star General Barry McCaffrey on Saturday morning for his fawning praise of Donald Trump during a Rose Garden press conference to address the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, the former cabinet official who served under President Bill Clinton lashed out the whole Trump administration for undermining U.S. national security with the handling of the health crisis while targetting Pence by name.

On Twitter, he wrote, "The Public Health Care system at Federal and State level has atrophied in the past thirty years. It is a crucial leg of US national security. It will take 5 years to reimagine and resource an appropriate capability. Corona virus is just the latest disaster."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Internet tells Trump to ‘RESIGN’ after bizarre all-cap ‘SOCIAL DISTANCING!’ tweet

Published

58 mins ago

on

March 14, 2020

By

On Saturday morning, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to randomly comment on the state of the coronavirus emergency:

SOCIAL DISTANCING!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 14, 2020

The internet was unimpressed with the president's odd outburst.

Maybe instead of screaming out slogans like a hyped-up parakeet, you can either explain to the American people what social distancing entails or commit to the practice yourself like promising not to hold huge rallies with bigly crowds.

Continue Reading
 
 