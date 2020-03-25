Quantcast
Right-wing media and Russian propagandists target Dr. Anthony Fauci: ‘He’s a Deep-State Hillary Clinton-loving stooge!’

Published

1 min ago

on

Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of President Trump’s most trusted and esteemed medical experts, is becoming a target of the far-right pro-Trump crowd, according to a new report from POLITICO.

Fauci has made headlines for his willingness to challenge Trump on inaccurate statement he’s made about the outbreak, and that boldness has reportedly frustrated the President. Now, right-wing media outlets and commentators seem to be taking Trump’s cue. One headline from the right-wing outlet American Thinker referred to Fauci as a “Deep-State Hillary Clinton-loving stooge.”

The anti-Fauci narrative is even popping on Russian state-funded outlets like Sputnik Radio, where host Lee Stranahan recently pushed the narrative that skepticism over “this entire coronavirus thing” is hurting Fauci’s credibility.

According to POLITICO’s Tina Nguyen, the main reason Fauci is now being targeted by the right is because he “tamps down Trump’s excitement over quick-fix solutions, such as the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine, his desire for stringent restrictions on gatherings and his publicly dire predictions about the potential death toll that are at odds with Trump’s more optimistic outlook.”

Trump has a known history of booting staff members and advisors who conflict with his world view, and it remains to be seen whether Fauci will be his next victim.

Read the full report over at POLITICO.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
