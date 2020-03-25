Roger Federer donates $1 million Swiss francs to vulnerable Swiss in virus crisis
Tennis great Roger Federer on Wednesday donated more than a million dollars to help support his “most vulnerable” Swiss compatriots through the coronavirus crisis.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion and his wife donated one million Swiss francs ($1.02 million, 943,000 euros), saying nobody should be left behind as Switzerland battles against the global pandemic.
According to official figures reported to the World Health Organization, Switzerland has the ninth-highest number of infections in the world.
According to the Swiss health ministry, more than 8,800 people have tested positive for COVID-19, while 86 people had died as of Monday.
“These are challenging times for everyone and nobody should be left behind. Mirka and I have personally decided to donate one million Swiss francs for the most vulnerable families in Switzerland,” world number four Federer, 38, said on Instagram.
“Our contribution is just a start. We hope that others might join in supporting more families in need. Together we can overcome this crisis! Stay healthy!”
On Friday the Swiss government further tightened measures against the new coronavirus, banning all gatherings of more than five people, while anyone standing closer than two metres to others risks a fine.
The government had already ordered the closure of schools and all places of leisure, including restaurants, bars and non-food shops.
Photo: Roger Federer (AFP)
Italian village where virus is deadlier than war
The obituaries posted on a board where the newspapers might otherwise hang tell the story of an Italian village living through a disaster the mayor calls "worse than the war".
The war Vertova mayor Orlando Gualdi refers to is World War II -- a cataclysmic event more and more Italians cite while describing the damage wrought by the coronavirus pandemic.
Italy's death toll is somewhat hard to grasp when they are read out every evening in Rome. The total across the country soared to 6,820 by Wednesday.
It is 36 in Vertova.
Terrifying chart shows accelerating rate of COVID-19 deaths
The rate of documented cases of coronavirus is not the only thing that has been increasing at an alarming rate.
A chart posted by cardiac electrophysiologist Kashif Chaudhry shows that the number of deaths caused by COVID-19 has been spiking as well.
As Chaudhry documents, it took the world a full 60 days to hit 10,000 COVID-19 deaths, and then just six days after that to hit 20,000 COVID-19 deaths.
"The curve is pointed right up to the skies," Chaudhry comments. "People: stay indoors, governments: equip our hospitals now."
Data compiled by the New York Times shows that confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States surged by nearly ten-fold in just one week, increasing from 5,902 on March 17th to more than 53,000 on March 24th.
Canada lawmakers pass coronavirus aid package after all-night session
Canadian lawmakers Wednesday morning approved an Can$82 billion (US$57 billion) aid package to help individuals and businesses through the pandemic, after all-night negotiations on what emergency powers to grant the minority government.
Thirty-two members of Parliament, proportionally representing each party instead of the full 338, had gathered in Ottawa for a vote on the emergency measures on Tuesday.
But opposition parties balked at additional provisions giving Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals unlimited borrowing and spending powers for 21 months without oversight.
Parliament had been suspended from March 13 through April 20, but reconvened only to approve the cash injection to help individuals and businesses.