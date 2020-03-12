Quantcast
Connect with us

Rudy Giuliani is not getting tested for coronavirus after potential exposure: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

President Donald Trump’s defense attorney says he has no plans to get tested for COVID-19 coronavirus after potential exposure to the illness.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, 75, met with Jair Bolsonaro’s press secretary at Mar-a-Lago, but claims they did not shake hands.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Would you vote for Bernie Sanders?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

America may have already failed to contain the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak: experts

Published

2 mins ago

on

March 12, 2020

By

As the novel coronavirus spread in China, the United States had more than a month to observe and prepare for a potential outbreak here. Yet in that span, the government seems to have dragged its heels, especially in terms of preparing and readying a means of testing for the virus. Now, the American public is confronted with the frightening reality that the public is unable to accurately gauge the situation because critical information — like the shortage and delay in tests — make it impossible to know what's going on. How can we know how many people have COVID-19, and where it is spreading, if access to testing is severely limited?

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau has coronavirus — but Canada’s prime minister ‘is in good health’: report

Published

47 mins ago

on

March 12, 2020

By

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump wants to organize a massive bailout — and his GOP friends are grumbling about it

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 12, 2020

By

According to Politico, President Donald Trump and his aides are getting sold on the idea of orchestrating a package of industry bailouts to try to stabilize the economy as the spread of coronavirus shuts down business everywhere. In particular, they are looking at the government's responses to 9/11 and to the financial crisis for guidance.

However, there is tension within the White House, and among President Donald Trump's allies, about the ideological inconsistency of passing such a measure, and how it would be perceived among the GOP at large.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image