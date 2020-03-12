Rudy Giuliani is not getting tested for coronavirus after potential exposure: report

President Donald Trump’s defense attorney says he has no plans to get tested for COVID-19 coronavirus after potential exposure to the illness.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, 75, met with Jair Bolsonaro’s press secretary at Mar-a-Lago, but claims they did not shake hands.

Rudy Giuliani says he hasn’t gotten tested for coronavirus and has no plans to self-quarantine. Rudy was at Mar-a-Lago when the Brazilian official who has the virus was there. But Rudy texts he “never interacted” with the person “and I have no symptoms.” — Chris Sommerfeldt (@C_Sommerfeldt) March 13, 2020

