Rudy Giuliani is not getting tested for coronavirus after potential exposure: report
President Donald Trump’s defense attorney says he has no plans to get tested for COVID-19 coronavirus after potential exposure to the illness.
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, 75, met with Jair Bolsonaro’s press secretary at Mar-a-Lago, but claims they did not shake hands.
Rudy was at Mar-a-Lago when the Brazilian official who has the virus was there.
But Rudy texts he “never interacted” with the person “and I have no symptoms.”
— Chris Sommerfeldt (@C_Sommerfeldt) March 13, 2020
RUDY GIULIANI tells me via text message that he has no coronavirus symptoms, adding that he did not shake hands with JAIR BOLSONARO's press secretary at Mar-a-Lago last weekend, & has "no recollection of being near" him.
— Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) March 13, 2020