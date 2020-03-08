Russian state media freaks out over Biden surge and urges Trump and the GOP to ramp up attacks: report
According to the Daily Beast’s Russian media expert Julia Davis, the Kremlin is not pleased that Joe Biden scored large victories in the Super Tuesday primaries and is actively cheerleading Republicans opening up new inquiries into the former vice president and his son.
According the columnist, “Former Vice President Joe Biden’s Super Tuesday victories in 10 out of 14 state primaries caused shock waves not only in the United States, but in Russia,” she wrote before adding, “State media there have been confidently predicting the Democratic Party’s nomination of Bernie Sanders, which would lead, they are sure, to the re-election of their favorite, President Donald J. Trump.”
She also noted that Rossiya 24 commentator Alyona Pivkina seemed stunned when reporting on Biden’s wins was announce, sitting in awkward silence.
“The pro-Kremlin newspaper Vzglyad complained that Biden ‘rose from the ashes like a phoenix,’ prevailing ‘in spite of the corruption scandals’ that have long been alleged and cultivated by the Russians—and the Republicans—concerning his son, Hunter, and his own activities in Ukraine,” she wrote, adding, “With notable irritation, Vzglyad griped about Joe Biden’s state primary victories in North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Alabama, claiming that the pro-Biden votes in rural states were secured by ‘rednecks, who shoot skunks for fun, bowl, beat their wives and associate the word socialist with the communist threat.’ The newspaper bitterly surmised that through Biden’s anticipated nomination, the U.S. elites won yet another Cold War against socialism.”
With that in mind, she points out, the state-controlled media has once again been hyping up conspiracy theories about Biden.
“Describing Biden’s re-established lead as ‘unexpected,’ Russian state TV network Rossiya 24’s headline predicted that ‘the kompromat will determine the outcome of the elections.’ Vladimir Vasiliev, a senior research fellow at the Institute for U.S. and Canadian Studies at the Russian Academy of Sciences, said: ‘Don’t forget that Ukraine is hanging around Biden’s neck, along with Burisma Holdings’—the energy company where Hunter Biden had a lucrative seat on the board,” Davis explained.
“Moscow’s repeated pitch on Russian-language state media for domestic consumption and for the sizable community of Russian speakers in the United States is that Joe Biden is damaged goods and Donald Trump is inevitably going to be re-elected,” she added. “But the messaging doesn’t stop there. The Kremlin’s English-language media aim to influence Americans on their home turf. RT actively promotes conspiracy theories targeting Biden while lauding Trump’s efforts to ‘investigate’ his leading political opponent. RT predicted that Trump will win a second term, claimed that Biden is ‘cognitively unraveling’ and surmised that ‘allegations of corruption… are doing real damage to his presidential bid.'”

