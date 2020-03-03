‘Screaming’ customer demands non-black server at Olive Garden — and the restaurant complies
Olive Garden says that it is investigating an alleged incident at one of its restaurants in which an unhinged customer demanded to be assigned a non-black server.
Olive Garden hostess Amira Donahue tells local news station WEHT that she personally witnessed a customer who was “screaming” at her manager about not wanting to be served by black employees, and that the manager eventually complied with her request.
“She asked for a server that wasn’t black and the manager complied and I do agree that was a bad decision,” Donahue said. “The lady also made comments about me to another coworker saying that I am not family-friendly and that I should go work at a strip club instead of an Olive Garden… [She asked me of] am I even black, am I from here, am I from America, just like offhand comments like that and referring me to the ‘other one.'”
Olive Garden spokesman Hunter Robinson says that the company does not tolerate racism in its restaurants and says that the company is still investigating the incident. The company also confirmed that the manager who agreed to assign the customer a non-black server no longer works there.
Watch WEHT’s report on the incident below.
Breaking Banner
Trump’s ‘chaotic’ 2016 campaign was ‘run like a 6th-grade student council’: former advisor
The competence of Donald Trump's 2016 campaign was called into question by a former campaign advisor.
The revelations came in newly released documents from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.
BuzzFeed News reported, "J.D. Gordon, a Trump campaign adviser during the 2016 election, unloaded on Trump and the campaign, telling Mueller’s team that he was 'glad the interviewing Agents were speaking with him as he believed there were a lot of shenanigans happening at the highest levels.'”
Breaking Banner
‘Bring on the psych evaluations’: Trump hilariously mocked for suggesting ‘mental fitness’ is essential for presidency
President Donald Trump tried to attack former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday, alleging that his "mental fitness" was questionable. It was an unfortunate comment for Trump, whose mental fitness has been questioned by over 350 leading psychologists and mental health experts around the country.
However, it prompted Lincoln Project co-cofounder George Conway to question whether there is an opportunity hidden in the attack. If Trump believes "mental fitness" is so important, he and whoever the Democratic nominee is should submit to a public psychological exam.
Breaking Banner
This is the 1988 law Trump could use to trigger an ’emergency’ response to coronavirus
Passed by Congress during President Ronald Reagan’s second term, the Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act of 1988 was subsequently invoked by President Bill Clinton in 2000. Law & Crime reporter Jerry Lambe explains how that 1988 law might be invoked again — this time by President Donald Trump in response to coronavirus.
Invoking the Stafford Act, Lambe notes, would pave the way for the federal government to give emergency relief to state and local governments under the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) — which is now part of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Lambe points out that the Stafford Act is “designed to allow the government to provide orderly systematic assistance to local governments in the aftermath of natural disasters” and “differs from disaster relief funds generally provided following major earthquakes or hurricanes.”