‘Screaming’ customer demands non-black server at Olive Garden — and the restaurant complies

Olive Garden says that it is investigating an alleged incident at one of its restaurants in which an unhinged customer demanded to be assigned a non-black server.

Olive Garden hostess Amira Donahue tells local news station WEHT that she personally witnessed a customer who was “screaming” at her manager about not wanting to be served by black employees, and that the manager eventually complied with her request.

“She asked for a server that wasn’t black and the manager complied and I do agree that was a bad decision,” Donahue said. “The lady also made comments about me to another coworker saying that I am not family-friendly and that I should go work at a strip club instead of an Olive Garden… [She asked me of] am I even black, am I from here, am I from America, just like offhand comments like that and referring me to the ‘other one.'”

Olive Garden spokesman Hunter Robinson says that the company does not tolerate racism in its restaurants and says that the company is still investigating the incident. The company also confirmed that the manager who agreed to assign the customer a non-black server no longer works there.

Watch WEHT’s report on the incident below.