Second Congressman diagnosed with coronavirus

Another member of Congress has been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

According to KUTV 2, Rep. Ben McAdams (D-UT) is the second to reveal that he has the disease.

“Today I learned that I tested positive,” he told the press.

BREAKING: Ben McAdams tests positive for #COVID19 "Today I learned that I tested positive." – @RepBenMcAdams We will have story shortly. — KUTV 2News (@KUTV2News) March 19, 2020

The first member of Congress to be diagnosed was Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL), who said that he’s feeling much better and urged others to take the virus seriously.

The Senate finally passed the second coronavirus package Wednesday, after Democrats had passed it on Friday, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell took a three-day weekend and held up the bill for several days.

Read his statement below:

Please read my statement on contracting #COVID19. I have self-quarantined since first having symptoms and consulted with my doctor. #utpol pic.twitter.com/upx4NcTvF8 — Rep. Ben McAdams (@RepBenMcAdams) March 19, 2020