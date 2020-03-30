‘She’s a sick puppy’: Trump goes off the rails attacking Pelosi in Fox News coronavirus update

President Donald Trump railed at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during a phone interview with Fox News.

The president called in to “Fox & Friends,” which he regularly watches and promotes on his Twitter feed, and complained that Pelosi had criticized his response to the coronavirus crisis.

“She’s a sick puppy, in my opinion,” Trump told the hosts. “She has a lot of problems.”

Trump pushed the emerging Republican attack that claims Democrats were too distracted by impeachment to respond to the COVID-19 threat in its early stages.

“She was playing the impeachment game, she looked like a fool,” Trump claimed, adding that Pelosi was unable to pass legislation during that time.

He then insisted that Pelosi was controlled by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and other first-term lawmakers that conservatives frequently attack.

“She’s controlled by the radical left — AOC plus three,” he said.

“There’s something wrong with the woman,” Trump added. “She knows what we’ve done.”

