‘She’s a sick puppy’: Trump goes off the rails attacking Pelosi in Fox News coronavirus update
President Donald Trump railed at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during a phone interview with Fox News.
The president called in to “Fox & Friends,” which he regularly watches and promotes on his Twitter feed, and complained that Pelosi had criticized his response to the coronavirus crisis.
“She’s a sick puppy, in my opinion,” Trump told the hosts. “She has a lot of problems.”
Trump pushed the emerging Republican attack that claims Democrats were too distracted by impeachment to respond to the COVID-19 threat in its early stages.
“She was playing the impeachment game, she looked like a fool,” Trump claimed, adding that Pelosi was unable to pass legislation during that time.
He then insisted that Pelosi was controlled by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and other first-term lawmakers that conservatives frequently attack.
“She’s controlled by the radical left — AOC plus three,” he said.
“There’s something wrong with the woman,” Trump added. “She knows what we’ve done.”
Trump: Nancy Pelosi is "a sick puppy" pic.twitter.com/grVRBNSrFK
— Lis Power (@LisPower1) March 30, 2020