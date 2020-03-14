Shocking photos emerge from airports of long and crowded lines for coronavirus testing: ‘A social distancing nightmare’

Social media users shared photos of long lines at international airports as new COVID-19 coronavirus tests went into effect.

Here are some of the images from major airports in America:

This is the horde of people awaiting health inspections after international flights into @fly2ohare in Chicago. A social-distancing nightmare! (Shared with me by someone in Chicago) pic.twitter.com/hOywwvaWR8 — David Enrich (@davidenrich) March 15, 2020

Passengers waited in line for hours at customs at @DFWAirport. Many concerned about being so close to others during the #COVIDー19 outbreak. The airport saying “CBP officers and the CDC are following federal guidelines to conduct enhanced screening for passengers” @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/4BFUEau0Hg — Steven Dial (@StevenDialFox4) March 15, 2020

People have been standing in lines for hours, according to local news reports. Closed air environment, close proximity, and recirculated air. pic.twitter.com/aUuk7O9kpX — 马基雅维利 – Winnie Dynasty (@WinnieDynasty) March 15, 2020

International travelers wait in hours-long line upon arrival at DFW Airport –> https://t.co/WjzZ7HTZJG pic.twitter.com/Y7nh9FDUlk — NBC DFW (@NBCDFW) March 15, 2020

This is the scene at O’Hare airport. The traveler who took the photo said it’s a 6-hour wait for bags then on to customs for 2-4 more of waiting in shoulder-to-shoulder crowds. Police are handing out water and disinfectant wipes. @fly2ohare #ord #coronavirus #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/UTx9E0nj1s — Brooke Geiger McDonald (@BrookeGMcDonald) March 15, 2020

Long lines seen at DFW Airport as CDC, CBP screen arriving international travelers: https://t.co/v2yRjcDTvI pic.twitter.com/IYtuDdJ0Pz — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) March 15, 2020

Cleared customs about 3 hours later, now back at same line facing other way, made a u-turn, now waiting to get to screening for #COVID19 #Ohare #BreathingLessons pic.twitter.com/JS2iXSmb2i — Michael A Sadler (@Michael_Sadler) March 15, 2020

