Should you cancel your spring break trip? Coronavirus has vacationers on edge
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bernie Winston just got back from spring break in Florida with her college-age daughter, and the new coronavirus was never far from her mind. She took disinfectant wipes and scrubbed their luggage, their seats and tray tables on the plane, just about everything they touched on the trip.She and her husband and daughter walked along Fort Lauderdale’s famous spring-break beaches. But Winston wouldn’t get into a swimming pool and skipped her daily workouts to avoid the germs in the gym.She wouldn’t eat any piece of fresh fruit because she’s not quite sure how the coronavirus is …
Breaking Banner
‘Now or never’: Ex-Trump official warns president time is running out to stop virus ‘burning out of control’
Tom Bossert, who served as a homeland security adviser to President Donald Trump during the first two years of his administration, is warning the president that time is running short to stop the coronavirus from becoming a major health crisis in the United States.
Writing in the Washington Post, Bossert argues that the time is "now or never" to stop coronavirus from "burning out of control" in the United States.
2020 Election
Joe Biden up to 96% chance of winning nomination in FiveThirtyEight forecast
Former Vice President Joe Biden is now overwhelmingly expected to win a majority of pledged delegates before the Democratic National Convention, according to FiveThirtyEight's primary forecast.
FiveThirtyEight, founded by polling guru Nate Silver, had predicted for many weeks that the most likely outcome of the primaries would be that no candidate earns enough pledged delegates to clinch the nomination. But Biden surged in the forecast after his massive Super Tuesday delegate haul and is now predicted to have a 96% chance to win a majority of delegates.
Breaking Banner
Washington Post slams Trump administration for ‘stonewalling’ Congress about Jamal Khashoggi’s murder in scathing editorial
Seventeen months have passed since the October 2018 murder of journalist and Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey by a Saudi hit squad. President Donald Trump has maintained that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), who he considers a valuable U.S. ally, played no part in the assassination — that the killers acted without his knowledge. But Trump’s critics have accused him of being disingenuous. And the Washington Post’s editorial board, in an editorial published on March 8, slams Trump for continuing to “stonewall” Congress about Khashoggi’s murder.