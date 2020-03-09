‘Silicon Valley will feel this:’ Business impact of coronavirus won’t go away any time soon
Silicon Valley’s reliance on the global economy, along with its use of agile just-in-time inventory and cheaper oversees manufacturing were supposed to be a strength. But not right now.Experts worry those same strengths could expose the Bay Area to economic fallout from coronavirus that stretches well beyond canceled conferences and declining stock prices. Some say the outbreak could cause lasting damage to companies’ global supply chains, slowing product cycles and manufacturing.“Silicon Valley will feel this perhaps more acutely than most regions around the country,” said Peter Leroe-Muñoz, …
WATCH: HHS secretary calls Trump economy ‘unbelievable’ and then walks off without taking virus questions
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar lauded the "fundamentals" of President Donald Trump's "unbelievable" economy on Monday but refused to take questions from reporters.
In a statement made in the White House driveway, Azar spoke about the economy instead of giving an update on the novel coronavirus.
"President Trump has delivered a historically strong economy," Azar said. "The fundamentals in this economy are unbelievable. Whether it's employment or wage growth or productivity or international trade deals, the fundamentals remain what they are."
"President Trump is leading a whole of government response with the vice president helping him on the public health issues that we're facing with the novel coronavirus," he added. "That is his number once concern. In terms of the economy, he and his economic team have the tools to keep this economy going strong."
Trump and his close advisers have not been tested for coronavirus despite possible CPAC exposure: report
Even though multiple Trump administration who attended the Conservative Political Action Conference last month were potentially exposed to the coronavirus, apparently President Donald Trump himself still has not undergone testing for the disease.
White House sources tell ABC News' Justin Fishel that "POTUS and his closest advisers have not been tested for coronavirus as of now," even though multiple CPAC attendees, including Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) are both self-quarantining after being exposed.
Coronavirus outbreak stumps Trump as he continues to treat it like a partisan battle: columnist
Writing in the New York Times this Monday, White House correspondent Peter Baker contends that Trump's unpreparedness for the coronavirus outbreak could have been avoided had he not shut down the U.S. pandemic response team in 2018 -- a move that's indicative of a president who "lives in the moment."
"The outbreak that has rattled the nation does not respond to Mr. Trump’s favorite instruments of power: It cannot be cowed by Twitter posts, it cannot be shot down by drones, it cannot be overcome by party solidarity, it cannot be overpowered by campaign rally chants," Baker writes.