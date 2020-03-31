Quantcast
Connect with us

Some coronavirus testing kits found to be contaminated by coronavirus: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

Some of the coronavirus tests imported by Britain have been found to be contaminated by the virus.

British labs have been told to expect delays in the delivery of some components for the kits after traces of the novel coronavirus were found on them, reported The Daily Telegraph.

The British government has faced criticism for relatively low testing rates in comparison to other wealthy nations, including Germany, South Korea and the United States — which has faced criticism of its own for testing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The government enlisted private firms in other countries to produce thousands of testing kits, and the Luxembourg-based firm Eurofins notified Britain that some of its components had been found to be contaminated.

It’s not clear how the components were contaminated, but health officials told the Telegraph the kits should not be delayed for long.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Here’s a comprehensive list of everyone Trump has blamed for his pandemic response failures

Published

2 mins ago

on

March 31, 2020

By

President Donald Trump infamously said that he isn't taking any responsibility for the federal government's response to the coronavirus pandemic, and has instead constantly sought to shift blame for the government's failures onto others.

The Washington Post's Amber Phillips has created an exhaustive list of all the people whom Trump has blamed for his own administration's pandemic response, and it shows that the president has been willing to cast a wide net in the search for COVID-19 scapegoats.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘I haven’t heard about testing in weeks’: In leaked audio, Trump dismisses governors’ concerns about lack of coronavirus equipment

Published

25 mins ago

on

March 31, 2020

By

In a conference call with governors on Monday, President Donald Trump dismissed concerns about shortages of coronavirus testing equipment in states across the nation, claiming he "hasn't heard about testing being a problem" despite loud warnings from local officials and near-constant reporting on the issue by media outlets.

"I haven't heard about testing in weeks," the president said, according to leaked audio of the call obtained by CBS News. "We've tested more now than any nation in the world. We've got these great tests and we come out with another one tomorrow that's, you know, almost instantaneous testing. But I haven't heard about testing being a problem."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

MSNBC’s Morning Joe: Trump could do a better job on coronavirus — if he’d only stop doing this one thing

Published

33 mins ago

on

March 31, 2020

By

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough blasted President Donald Trump for "reckless" lies about coronavirus that undermine efforts to control the outbreak's spread.

The "Morning Joe" host hammered the president's refusal to admit that testing still -- after weeks of promises -- remains far below what's needed to fight the outbreak, and said those denials are putting lives at risk.

"This is where his alternative facts and his alternative reality costs lives," Scarborough said. "I mean, this is a good example of an audio tape that, I think, historians could key in on, to talk about his failed leadership."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image