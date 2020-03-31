Some coronavirus testing kits found to be contaminated by coronavirus: report

Some of the coronavirus tests imported by Britain have been found to be contaminated by the virus.

British labs have been told to expect delays in the delivery of some components for the kits after traces of the novel coronavirus were found on them, reported The Daily Telegraph.

The British government has faced criticism for relatively low testing rates in comparison to other wealthy nations, including Germany, South Korea and the United States — which has faced criticism of its own for testing.

The government enlisted private firms in other countries to produce thousands of testing kits, and the Luxembourg-based firm Eurofins notified Britain that some of its components had been found to be contaminated.

It’s not clear how the components were contaminated, but health officials told the Telegraph the kits should not be delayed for long.