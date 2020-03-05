‘Star Trek: Picard’ Episode 7 release time: When to watch ‘Nepenthe’ on CBS All Access
Last week’s episode of Star Trek: Picard, “The Impossible Box,” saw Soji taken on a mystical dream maze journey by her creepy boyfriend, only for everyone’s favorite Space Cootto intervene just in time. Soji finally managed to tap into her full ass-kicking robot power and seems to be on the brink of realizing who she is and that her memories aren’t her own Thanks to some fast thinking from his old pal Hugh, Jean-Lucand his new android pal teleport to safety using some nifty top-secret Borg tech. But with the Tal Shiarand the shadier elements of the Federation on their tail, it’s a safe bet the…
Media
‘Star Trek: Picard’ Episode 7 release time: When to watch ‘Nepenthe’ on CBS All Access
Last week's episode of Star Trek: Picard, "The Impossible Box," saw Soji taken on a mystical dream maze journey by her creepy boyfriend, only for everyone's favorite Space Cootto intervene just in time. Soji finally managed to tap into her full ass-kicking robot power and seems to be on the brink of realizing who she is and that her memories aren't her own Thanks to some fast thinking from his old pal Hugh, Jean-Lucand his new android pal teleport to safety using some nifty top-secret Borg tech. But with the Tal Shiarand the shadier elements of the Federation on their tail, it's a safe bet the... (more…)
No time to release a film: Latest Bond delayed on virus fears
The makers of the new James Bond movie due for global release next month said on Wednesday it would be delayed until November amid fears over the new coronavirus outbreak.
The film, "No Time to Die", had been set to have its premiere in London on March 31, before its rollout worldwide in April.
"MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of NO TIME TO DIE will be postponed until November 2020," said a tweet from the official 007 Twitter account.
Breaking Banner
Chris Matthews’ wife begged him to scale back before on-air embarrassments dragged him down: report
Chris Matthews' wife had been pushing him to step back from his work schedule for months to avoid exactly the sort of embarrassing end that came this week.
The 74-year-old Matthews abruptly retired Monday from his long-running "Hardball" program, but Kathleen Matthews and the couple's adult children had been worried that his on-air controversies would become more frequent and embarrassing, reported The Daily Beast.
Sources told the website that Kathleen Matthews has been expressing her concerns in recent months to network chief Phil Griffin, who was "Hardball" executive producer when it aired years ago on CNBC, that her husband's controversies would tarnish his legacy, and she's pushed him to scale back his time on air.