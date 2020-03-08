Quantcast
State Department issues warning to stay off cruise ships if you have health issues

28 mins ago

The coronavirus seems to be single-handedly taking down the cruise line industry. Sunday afternoon, the State Department issued an official warning to those with underlying health issues should stay away from cruise ships.

“U.S. citizens, particularly travelers with underlying health conditions, should not travel by cruise ship,” the State Deptment said in a statement. “CDC notes that older adults and travelers with underlying health issues should avoid situations that put them at increased risk for more severe disease.”

“This is a fluid situation,” the statement went on. “CDC notes that older adults and travelers with underlying health issues should avoid situations that put them at increased risk for more severe disease. This entails avoiding crowded places, avoiding non-essential travel such as long plane trips, and especially avoiding embarking on cruise ships.”


