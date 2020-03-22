Stock futures take another plunge again while Trump addresses the nation Sunday

The Dow Jones futures fell again as President Donald Trump was addressing the nation Sunday evening.

The president tried to reassure Americans by saying that everything was fine, and it would all be over soon, but it isn’t exactly the truth.

When asked if he would extend the 15 days he told Americans to self-isolate, Trump said he hoped he wouldn’t have to, but said he might. It’s expected that other states and large municipalities will be forced to do shelter-in-place lockdowns similar to that of New York and California.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell more than 900 points, or 5%, to hit their’ limit down’ level. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures were also down around 5%. Downside limits to futures contracts are implemented to ensure orderly market behavior,” CNBC reported Sunday evening. “U.S. crude futures also slid by more than 4%, adding to last week’s massive losses.”