Stock futures take another plunge again while Trump addresses the nation Sunday

Published

1 min ago

on

The Dow Jones futures fell again as President Donald Trump was addressing the nation Sunday evening.

The president tried to reassure Americans by saying that everything was fine, and it would all be over soon, but it isn’t exactly the truth.

When asked if he would extend the 15 days he told Americans to self-isolate, Trump said he hoped he wouldn’t have to, but said he might. It’s expected that other states and large municipalities will be forced to do shelter-in-place lockdowns similar to that of New York and California.

“Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell more than 900 points, or 5%, to hit their’ limit down’ level. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures were also down around 5%. Downside limits to futures contracts are implemented to ensure orderly market behavior,” CNBC reported Sunday evening. “U.S. crude futures also slid by more than 4%, adding to last week’s massive losses.”


Major coronavirus bill with CEO bailout fails as Republican senators go into quarantine

Published

9 mins ago

on

March 22, 2020

By

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) is now under quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus or COVID-19. Because of his contact with other senators, like Sens. Mitt Romney (R-UT) and Mike Lee (R-UT), it is causing the GOP's lead in the chamber to dwindle.

At the same time, a person in Vice President Mike Pence's office tested positive for coronavirus as well.

The Senate held a vote for a massive package that included $500 billion in bailouts for CEOs that Democrats did not support. Republicans needed 60 votes to get the bill to a full vote of the Senate, but it failed to meet the number.

Trump delivers snide response when he learns Mitt Romney is in quarantine

Published

23 mins ago

on

March 22, 2020

By

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) is among the Republican senators now under quarantine after coming in contact with Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), who has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Romney said that the recommendations he received from the Congressional physician was to self-isolate given the contact with Paul. He joins Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) who has been in isolation after coming in contact with a Brazilan official who had the virus. He is slated to be released from quarantine on Tuesday.

When Trump discovered that Romney was among the new officials that had to self-isolate, he responded with a snide and sarcastic slam of the senator.

Harvey Weinstein contracts coronavirus in Rikers Island prison: report

Published

40 mins ago

on

March 22, 2020

By

Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein is in isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus.

According to the Niagara-Gazette, the ailing and aging Weinstein is being housed in the notorious Rikers Island jail, where there are reports of two cases of the virus. It's unclear if Weinstein was the first case or if he contracted it from that case.

"Weinstein was sent to Wende, where the prison system operates an intake center for new state inmates. Inmates are typically sent to other facilities from thereafter, medical and security concerns are assessed," said the report.

