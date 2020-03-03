Student quarantined for coronavirus days after classmates shook Mike Pence’s hand

A Florida military school student whose classmates shook hands with Vice President Mike Pence last week has been quarantined for the coronavirus.

Sarasota Military Academy said a student and his mother have been placed in quarantine after coming into contact with a patient who tested positive for the coronavirus at Doctors Hospital, and the Pentagon has been in contact with the school, reported the Herald-Tribune.

Senior cadets from the academy met Friday with the vice president, who was visiting Sarasota for a fundraiser at Rep. Vern Buchanan’s home, but the school said the student now in quarantine was not present for that event.

The cadets posed for photos and shook hands with Pence, who was placed in charge of the White House coronavirus response on Wednesday.

The mother came into contact with the patient through her professional duties at the hospital.

Neither the cadet or his mother show symptoms of the coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19.

The academy has been following protocols related to flu season, such as sanitizing classrooms and door handles.

Florida has reported two cases of coronavirus — one in Manatee County and another in Hillsborough County.

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order Sunday night declaring a public health emergency after the two positive tests were reported.

The patient in Manatee County is a man in his 60s who is in stable condition, and a Hillsborough County woman in her 20s, who recently returned from Italy, was also listed as stable.