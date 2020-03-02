Supreme Court agrees to hear GOP case designed to permanently kill Obamacare – just before the November election
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday announced it will hear arguments in a case first brought by Republican state Attorneys General that was designed to permanently kill ObamaCare. A lower court has ruled that the individual mandate is unconstitutional, and took the dramatic step on declaring the entire Affordable Care Act, as a result, is also unconstitutional.
Republicans, including the Trump administration, urged the nation’s top court to take up the case, and to agree that ObamaCare must be voided – but to not hear the case until after the November 2020 presidential election.
The Court is expected to hear the case in October. Weeks before voters go to the polls, or as they go to the polls to vote early, they will hear Republicans arguing their healthcare should be eliminated.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
