Swing state voters unhappy with Trump’s plan to relax COVID-19 health safety rules by Easter: report
President Donald Trump has repeatedly suggested that he would like the country to return to normal by Easter, with coronavirus-necessitated social distancing measures and lockdowns phased out by that point.
But according to Axios, a recent focus group in Minnesota revealed that swing voters aren’t thrilled with this idea, and do not share the president’s sense of urgency to end public health measures for the sake of the economy.
The group of voters, gathered from the town of Edina, “included seven voters who flipped from Barack Obama in 2012 to Trump in 2016, and one who switched from Mitt Romney in 2012 to Hillary Clinton in 2016.”
Their responses were broadly skeptical that Trump could solve the crisis by that point. Every single participant said they supported saving lives over reopening the economy, and all but one of them said extending school and business closures for another two months would be worth it to save one million Americans.
“Nobody has that magic day or month,” Pamela S. told the surveyors. “We all want our normal back. We want to go back out and be consumers, but none of us have been through this before … Nothing has to be open by Easter.”
“Yeah, there’s going to be businesses that bail,” said Eric P. “A lot of small businesses are going to hurt, especially restaurants and bars. They’re going to hurt and they might have to start anew. But if it saves a million people? Yeah, take that pill. You swallow it and you move on.”
You can read more here.
2020 Election
Swing state voters unhappy with Trump’s plan to relax COVID-19 health safety rules by Easter: report
President Donald Trump has repeatedly suggested that he would like the country to return to normal by Easter, with coronavirus-necessitated social distancing measures and lockdowns phased out by that point.
But according to Axios, a recent focus group in Minnesota revealed that swing voters aren't thrilled with this idea, and do not share the president's sense of urgency to end public health measures for the sake of the economy.
The group of voters, gathered from the town of Edina, "included seven voters who flipped from Barack Obama in 2012 to Trump in 2016, and one who switched from Mitt Romney in 2012 to Hillary Clinton in 2016."
2020 Election
Trump allies terrified that his plan to relax pandemic rules will blow up in his face
According to interviews with individuals who are close to Donald Trump, they are worried that his rush to relax the health safety standards suggested by the Centers for Disease Control to hamper the spread of the coronavirus could blow up in his face and destroy his re-election bid if the pandemic grows worse afterward.
According to Politico, the president is hellbent on getting people back to work at a time with health officials -- including Dr. Anthony Fauci who has become the most trusted member of the White House coronavirus task force -- have said there should be no rush since it appears the spread is unabated at the moment.
2020 Election
Read the letter Trump’s campaign sent to TV stations threatening the FCC could pull their licenses over anti-Trump ad
Lawyers for President Donald Trump's official Super PAC, America First Action, tried to get TV stations in key battleground states to stop airing an anti-Trump ad that focuses on his horrific mismanagement of the coronavirus crisis. The TV stations refused to pull the ad, placed by the pro-Biden Super PAC Priorities USA (PUSA), which rightly noted that the pro-Trump Super PAC did not even have standing to make the demand.
So President Trump's official campaign stepped in to do what his Super PAC could not.