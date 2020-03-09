Ted Cruz under quarantine after shaking hands with coronavirus patient
U.S Sen. Ted Cruz is voluntarily under quarantine after learning that he shook the hand and briefly spoke with a New Jersey man, who later tested positive for coronavirus, at a conservative political gathering near Washington headlined by President Trump.Cruz, who challenged Trump in the 2016 Republican primary, said on Sunday night that he is not experiencing any symptoms stemming from his encounter with the 55-year-old Englewood man 10 days ago.“Given that the interaction was 10 days ago, that the average incubation period is 5-6 days, that the interaction was for less than a minute, and tha…
‘He’s completely lost it’: Trump’s ‘Twitter rampage’ sparks alarm as coronavirus tanks the economy
President Donald Trump started off Monday morning with a barrage of tweets attacking his critics as the coronavirus outbreak turns into a crisis.
The president took shots at Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, the media and the Democratic Party, and he continued trying to exploit tensions between Sen. Bernie Sanders' supporters and other Democratic presidential candidates.
Other social media users were alarmed by Trump's tweets and wondered why he appeared to be so distracted from the public health crisis that's beginning to consume his presidency.
You are not well.
Rare Gabon burial cave reveals clues to African history
The discovery of a 14th century underground burial site deep in Gabon's tropical forest may shed light on a little known period in Africa's history.
Hundreds of mediaeval artefacts are scattered with human remains at the bottom of a cave in the southeast of the country, discovered by a French geo-archaeologist in 2018.
"This is a unique discovery in Africa, because human remains are almost non-existent," said Richard Oslisly, leading an expedition financed by the National Agency of National Parks.
The mission is also funded by the local environmental branch of Singapore's palm oil giant Olam International, which is well established in Gabon.
Trump launches frenzied Twitter attack on Democrats and media as coronavirus crisis swamps his administration
President Donald Trump railed against the media for reporting on the coronavirus outbreak.
Trump and his administration have insisted the outbreak is contained, although the markets are jittery and public events are being canceled to halt the spread of the virus -- but the president blamed the press for making the situation sound more dire than it is.
"The Fake News Media and their partner, the Democrat Party, is doing everything within its semi-considerable power (it used to be greater!) to inflame the CoronaVirus situation, far beyond what the facts would warrant," Trump tweeted. "Surgeon General, 'The risk is low to the average American.'"