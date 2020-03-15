Quantcast
The coronavirus crisis has set off the ‘slow-motion collapse’ of the Trump presidency: MSNBC contributor

Published

2 hours ago

on

Appearing on an MSNBC panel on Sunday morning, former New York Times editor Howell Raines said the coronavirus pandemic that is engulfing the country — and the failures of the current administration to deal with it — is leading to the “slow-motion collapse” of Donald Trump’s tenure as president.

Speaking with host Ali Velshi, Raines noted that Trump has never been a particularly popular president and the government’s response to the pandemic will be his undoing.

“Donald Trump has made it a centerpiece of his discussions about this, about the fact that this is media hype, part of a Democratic hoax to undermine his presidency,” host Velshi said of the growing health crisis. “And if you look at it, the idea that lots and lots of people are getting sick and the stock market has been cratering fits his narrative, because those are the two things he doesn’t want to happen. What in your esteemed opinion has the role of the media been in this whole thing? Good or bad?”

“I think on balance, much better than that of the federal government and the president,” Haines replied. “I think there’s been a calm, systemic approach to the coverage. Contrast with the fact that we are in a crisis where there’s no central planning and the president has become an uncertain trumpet.”

“I think what we’re seeing in a president who has never been popular in a personal sense, only about mid-40s in popularity polling,” he added. ” I think we’re seeing the slow-motion collapse of an ad hoc presidency in terms of Trump’s leadership.”

Watch below:


Breaking Banner

Trump White House called to complain about tweet describing O’Hare airport chaos — and offered no help: Illinois governor

Published

8 mins ago

on

March 15, 2020

By

Appearing on Meet the Press, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzer (D) said the only response he got from the White House about his Twitter accusation about travelers being stuck in O'Hare airport awaiting health checks was a complaint from an unnamed staffer -- and no offer of help.

Speaking with host Chuck Todd, the lawmaker called out the White House which caused the mess by not staffing up DGS employees after the president deeclared a travel halt involving Europe.

“I got a call at about 11:00 last night after that tweet from a White House staffer who yelled at me about the tweet. That is what I got," he explained. "Now, we’ve been talking to Customs and Border Patrol officials directly on the ground at O’Hare. I’ve been working with the mayor and our senators to make sure we’re getting the federal government to pay attention to this problem because we can’t have it happen all day today.”

Breaking Banner

Devin Nunes leveled for his latest lawsuit aimed at silencing critics — raising his demands to $1 billion in damages

Published

48 mins ago

on

March 15, 2020

By

In a column for Washington Post that is both sarcastic and scathing, Dana Milbank mocked Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) for spending more time filing lawsuits against his critics then doing the job voters sent him to Washington D.C. to do.

Under a headline stating, "Raise your hand if you have not been sued by Devin Nunes, " the columnist writes that his own paper has now been served with papers by the California congressman -- joining an extensive list that also includes a Twitter "cow."

Breaking Banner

Dr. Anthony Fauci refuses to support Trump lie that Obama is to blame for coronavirus testing failures

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 15, 2020

By

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the federal government's top infectious disease expert, on Sunday declined to back up President Donald Trump's assertion that Obama administration decisions caused delays in testing for COVID-19.

During an interview on Fox News Sunday, host Chris Wallace asked Fauci if he agreed with President Donald Trump's statement blaming former President Barack Obama.

"To be honest with you, I'm not sure what regulations and what they're talking about," Fauci replied, referring to the president's recent Rose Garden address. "I really mean that. I'm trying to figure out what it is that these things were in place that were able to or inhibiting."

