‘The deadly incompetence of Republican governance is a feature, not a bug’: Columnist warns GOP leads to ‘disaster’
A noted New York Times columnist says now is actually the right time for partisan recriminations, given that the Republican Party has led the U.S. to disaster after disaster.
“It’s tempting to say that now is not the time for partisan recrimination,” writes Jamelle Bouie in “Don’t Let Trump Off the Hook.”
“But this is the second consecutive Republican administration to lead the United States to disaster. The difference is that it took George W. Bush most of his two terms to bring the country to the brink of economic collapse — Trump has done it in less than four years. He’s even hit some of the same milestones; Bush let Hurricane Katrina drown New Orleans, Trump let Hurricane Maria destroy Puerto Rico.”
“In other words, now absolutely is the time for recriminations, because it’s the only way we might avoid another such administration in a country where control of government moves like a pendulum.”
“The public needs to know that the Republican Party is culpable for the present crisis, just as it was culpable for the Great Recession,” Bouie adds.
He covers Trump’s attempts to rewrite the history of his catastrophic coronavirus actions.
And he goes into the most recent GOP scandal: Republican Senators who dumped stocks after getting classified briefing on the impending coronavirus pandemic.
The American public, Bouie writes, “needs to understand that the deadly incompetence of Republican governance is a feature, not a bug.”
Read the entire column here.
Breaking Banner
Trump repeated same ‘bizarre’ mistakes that were made during the Spanish flu: historian
In an interview with Vox this Friday, historian John M. Barry spoke about the 1918 influenza epidemic and how authorities' lies to public about the outbreak made the crisis worse. On Tuesday, Barry penned a column in the New York Times where pointed out that misinformation about the early 20th century outbreak caused trust in authority to disintegrate, "and at its core, society is based on trust."
Barry was asked by Vox's Sean Illing if he thinks we're repeating the same mistakes the government made in 1918, specifically regarding President Trump's initial response to the growing coronavirus crisis, where he attempted to downplay its seriousness.
Breaking Banner
Bumbling Trump only cares about appearances as America is rattled by a lack of coronavirus leadership
An odd cocktail of hearing the clash of Donald Trump’s overly simplistic “immediate” cures and treatments with the reality of rising death counts, and the effects of lockdown against infection have me thinking about Time.
Amidst all the uncertainty that has befallen us, we’ve lost sense of how long anything takes to get done, to say nothing of increased complexity in declaring victory over almost any outstanding task.
Trump insists that a promising use of an older malaria drug against coronavirus might provide an “immediate” cure or treatment to reduce some effects of the disease – just as scientists are starting to start formal examination and clinical tests. That process could take months. But, for political reasons or to look like a good leader, Trump has a need to present this one drug, among many, many possibilities, and slashing through the usual drug review as an immediate answer to a long-term problem.
Breaking Banner
Kansas GOP official says lack of Chinese people has spared his state from coronavirus
A Republican official in Kansas this week said that his state has been spared the worst of the coronavirus pandemic so far because it doesn't have as many Chinese people as other states and countries around the world.
The Kansas City Star reports that Marvin Rodriguez, the Republican Chairman of the Riley County Commissioners, said that Kansas's problems with the virus would be much worse if it had a large number of Chinese immigrants like they have in Italy.