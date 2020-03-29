Quantcast
The internet is wondering if Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro was drinking before her Saturday night show

3 hours ago

Moments after clips of the opening of Jeanine Pirro’s regular Saturday night show on Fox News were posted online, Twitter commenters were speculating that the former prosecutor may have been drinking, likely due to her demeanor and slightly disheveled look.

After her “Justice with Judge Jeanine” show was delayed due to “technical difficulties” for 15 minutes, the host appeared and apologized for the delay before she began to discuss Donald Trump’s plan to take the U.S. out of quarantine by Easter, telling viewers, “Just the other … day the president talked, or was hoping, about the possibility of reopening everything on Easter Sunday, uh, in a way where we could kind of come out of this quarantine, as loose as it may be, that we’re involved in.”

Commenters were quick to point that that she didn’t seem her normal self and that her hair was rumpled, which led to speculation that she might have had a drink or two before her appearance.

You can watch clips below as well as what commenters on Twitter were saying.

Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
