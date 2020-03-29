The internet is wondering if Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro was drinking before her Saturday night show

Moments after clips of the opening of Jeanine Pirro’s regular Saturday night show on Fox News were posted online, Twitter commenters were speculating that the former prosecutor may have been drinking, likely due to her demeanor and slightly disheveled look.

After her “Justice with Judge Jeanine” show was delayed due to “technical difficulties” for 15 minutes, the host appeared and apologized for the delay before she began to discuss Donald Trump’s plan to take the U.S. out of quarantine by Easter, telling viewers, “Just the other … day the president talked, or was hoping, about the possibility of reopening everything on Easter Sunday, uh, in a way where we could kind of come out of this quarantine, as loose as it may be, that we’re involved in.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenters were quick to point that that she didn’t seem her normal self and that her hair was rumpled, which led to speculation that she might have had a drink or two before her appearance.

You can watch clips below as well as what commenters on Twitter were saying.

Judge Jeanine missed the first segment of her show tonight because of “technical difficulties” and then hosted the rest of it in this condition pic.twitter.com/KxGGBXUkly — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 29, 2020

Wow! I thought people were joking.. she looks hammered!

Hope she gets the help she needs.. maybe she'll become a better person. (Won't hold my breath) — Chris Morris 🇺🇸⚖⚡ (@cm_merlin) March 29, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Was @JudgeJeanine drunk on the air tonight? @FoxNews — Political Venting Space (@CRJPod) March 29, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Cecily Strong nails Pirro perfectly! SO happy SNL posted this viral clip tonight! https://t.co/zdTwjCOTzB — Robert A George (@RobGeorge) March 29, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Folks, Jeanine Pirro was drunk AF tonight…either that or she swallowed some pills chased by a shot of vodka. I won't pretend that I am concerned about her—I think she's a genuinely terrible person. But if I were a Fox News producer, I'd check her into rehab. She's not well. pic.twitter.com/MPQFDaQv3c — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) March 29, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I can’t stand Judge Jeanine Pirro; however, if she’s drunk and has a serious drinking problem then I want her to get help. @JudgeJeanine — Christopher T (@TheatreOfMySoul) March 29, 2020

I can’t wait to see Cecily Strong do this drunk version of Jeanine Pirro on @nbcsnl 😂😂😂 https://t.co/63rVbU12YZ — Danielle (@🏡) (@therealdeefree) March 29, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I mean…they have to be embarrassed, right ? ( Wait, what am I saying !? )@JudgeJeanine looks totally drunk here. https://t.co/ePuqx5gAZY — @vancitydan 🌏✌️ (@vancitydan) March 29, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Apparently Fox Propaganda’s fake Judge Jeanine Pirro was heard slurring her words on air tonight, appearing drunk and disheveled. How’s that different from every other night? 🤔 — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) March 29, 2020

#JudgeJeanine

In honor of drunk Judge Jeanine Pirro this #SNL skit feels hilariously apropos pic.twitter.com/SXp1HxACu0 — Paul Shipley (@paulcshipley) March 29, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I did not buy enough alcohol before quarantine. What I would give to be as drunk as Judge Jeanine Pirro tonight — Jessica Leigh (@Jessica_Leigh50) March 29, 2020

I must admit that I watched a full 10 minute clip of Jeanine Pirro tonight and yeah there’s no way she wasn’t drunk lol which is really really bizarre considering she’s hosting a cable news show that many lunatics view as gospel — Tito (@terminator2444) March 29, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

New name for show: Happy Hour with Judge Jeanine. — Mike Lupica (@MikeLupica) March 29, 2020

Wooooo mama the make believe “Judge” Jeanine Pirro hit the boxed wine a little extra tonight 🥴pic.twitter.com/8hkcxAZ4Qo — Jeremy Rosenberg (@JeremyR1992) March 29, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

At one point a heavily inebriated Judge Jeanine is slowly nodding off while her guest talks. A quick-thinking producer gets her off screen by throwing up a graphic of "mental health tips." The first tip is "AVOID NAPS"!!!! pic.twitter.com/h16JkzldrH — John Teti (@johnteti) March 29, 2020

Anyone who thinks that Cecily Strong's impression of Jeanine Pirro on #SNL is exaggerated should watch this clip. #SNLNerds https://t.co/aN8xUJEGG7 — SNL Nerds (@SNLNerdsShow) March 29, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT