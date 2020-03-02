Quantcast
The View’s Meghan McCain bashes Bernie Sanders and his supporters as ‘the dirtiest thugs’ she’s ever seen

Published

4 mins ago

on

The View’s co-host Meghan McCain is sick of being attacked by Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) supporters who troll her on Twitter.

“I think you’re indicative of a lot of the American public though,” McCain remarked after co-host Whoopi Goldberg said that the first thing America needs is someone to come in and fix what Trump has done to destroy the functioning of the American government.

“I think when you’re talking about Bernie Sanders completely remaking and reanimating not just our health care system but the United States of America as it has existed since its incarnation, people get very nervous right now,” said McCain. “I think going into Super Tuesday, I stand by the fact that it’s going to be a cage match. This is his Alamo. This is his last chance to become president. He and his supporters are the dirtiest thugs I’ve ever seen on social media. They’re not going to let this go, they’re not going to go out easy. And the argument between the AOCs of the party and the more traditional Democrats, I think it’s going to get a whole lot worse before it gets better.”

During their Monday episode, McCain said that the only reason she supported Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) staying in the race is to take votes away from Sanders. She further attacked Sanders for allegedly being willing to “gamble” with the African-American vote when it’s clear he can’t win it.

“If you’re going to gamble with the African-American vote, which is vital to winning the White House, so I think it will be interesting if the Democratic Party ultimately go to that,” she said about the Democratic Party’s supporters endorsing someone else over Sanders. “It’s been [Joe] Biden and Bernie right now. It is going to be a cage match going into Super Tuesday. I think it’s safe to say that Bernie has hurt himself with these Castro comments in Florida. I think it’s up to Texas.”

Sanders has apologized for his supporters attacking people online, and asked them to stop. There is reason to believe that some of the trolls weren’t actually Bernie Sanders supporters. Some Trump supporters have posed as pro-Sanders trolls.

Watch below:

