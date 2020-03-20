Quantcast
The View’s Meghan McCain destroys White House adviser Ivanka Trump for playing on Instagram instead of working

Published

1 min ago

on

“The View” co-host Meghan McCain called out Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner for posting Instagram photos of their family life while the coronavirus outbreak shuts down American life.

The conservative McCain criticized President Donald Trump for blowing his response and continuing to attack the press, and then she blasted the president’s daughter and son-in-law for trying to put a happy face on the COVID-19 outbreak.

“I have been upset about their roles in this because they put on hats when they want it,” McCain said.”When you are a White House adviser and you want to create policy, you got that hat on. When you want to be a mom at home talking about how to entertain your kids, you got that hat at home.”

“It’s not she can’t talk about being a mom at the same time, but I haven’t heard anything — the three of us are raging about masks and ventilators,” she added. “You know what I was thinking about? This is her hometown, this is Ivanka’s hometown. If this was happening in Phoenix — I’m sorry. I love this show, but I would be at home in Phoenix raging about it.”

Ivanka Trump has faced criticism for posting Instagram photos of her family enjoying their time in social distancing, and McCain was appalled.

“It’s incredibly tone deaf to me if you are Jared or Ivanka right now,” she said. “I am enraged in a way that I haven’t felt in a very long time about anything. It’s just sort of strange to me when they want to be policy advisers, they’re policy advisers when it’s easy and convenient. When crap’s really going down, you want to put beautiful Instagram photos up, and I, for one, I’m not interested in it.”

