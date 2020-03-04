‘The worst is over’: Fox News says stock markets surged after Super Tuesday because of a ‘Biden bounce’

A Fox News segment explained on Wednesday that the stock markets are enjoying a “Biden bounce” after former Vice President Joe Biden over-performed in Super Tuesday primaries.

Fox News host Ed Henry noted on Wednesday morning that the market had surged more than 500 points after Biden’s strong Super Tuesday showing.

“We have a lot of good news this morning,” Payne said, revealing he “got in trouble” earlier when he said that stock market losses were due to Sen. Bernie Sander’s win in Nevada.

“Guess what sector today is surging a lot more than the overall market? Health care is up 4.4%!” Payne exclaimed. “The S&P is up 2.2%. It’s up 100% more than the rest of the market.”

“Because they don’t think Medicare for All is going to happen,” Henry said.

“The market is breathing a sigh of relief that socialism lost last night,” Payne replied. “And that we will not get rid of our entire health care system. There’s a giant sigh of relief on main street and some of it reflects on Wall Street.”

But Payne also predicted that the markets will eventually tank if Biden gets the Democratic nomination.

“It’s one of these things,” he said. “Once we get closer to the actual election though, the markets will start to get a little anxious about Biden. Never on the same level as Sanders.”

Watch the video below from Fox News.