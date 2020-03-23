There is one big question on minds after Trump’s coronavirus briefing: ‘Where is Dr. Fauci?’

On Monday, President Donald Trump entered the White House briefing room to discuss the spread of coronavirus — but one person was conspicuously absent from the room: Disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The absence caused a stir on social media, because the absence occurred immediately after Fauci — who has been contradicting the president frequently on health guidelines and recommendations — sat for an interview in which he criticized the president’s tendency to ad-lib facts and advice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some commenters noted that Trump’s remarks once again ran contrary to everything Fauci has been recommending — and at times even appeared to take an indirect swipe at him:

Where is Dr Fauci — Doris Burke (@heydb) March 23, 2020

Where is Fauci? Disturbing. “At a certain point, we have to get open. .. we will be doing something very very quickly.. We can do two things at once.” …Then the President talks about how the flu and auto accidents can also be deadly.. WOW. That lack of Fauci shows. — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) March 23, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Where is Dr. Fauci? I don’t believe none of it unless it comes from Fauci! ☝️ — Scoot (@ImpeachmentHour) March 23, 2020

Our country NEEDS to hear or see Dr. Fauci at least once a day ! Period — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) March 23, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

#HolyFuck! WE ARE IN DANGER: Trump press conference emphasizes that we are 8 days in a 15 day isolation period where he is proposing to send the country back to work. He has removed Dr Fauci from the briefing. They think we are done with the crisis except in “hot spots”! — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) March 23, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Our country NEEDS to hear or see Dr. Fauci at least once a day ! Period — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) March 23, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump says if it were up to the doctors (i.e. Fauci) they would want to "shut down the entire world." WOW. — Gabriel Sherman (@gabrielsherman) March 23, 2020

Here is the President announcing he would overrule Dr. Fauci and other doctors if they came to him next week saying it's too dangerous to have people going back to work. pic.twitter.com/AtUqyblpeK — Matt Rogers 🎙 (@Politidope) March 23, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT