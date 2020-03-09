‘They’re wrong’: Fox News’ Tucker Carlson goes after Trump’s allies for ‘minimizing’ coronavirus
On Monday, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson had a lot to say about the coronavirus. On one hand, he insisted on referring to it as “the Chinese coronavirus,” and complained that the left “says it’s racist” to “blame China” for the disease.
But on the other hand, he also took a swipe at politicians who have downplayed the threat of coronavirus — and at times, appeared to be trying to speak directly to President Donald Trump.
“If we’re being honest, people on the other side have not been so helpful either,” said Carlson. “People who you trust — people you probably voted for — have spent weeks minimizing what is clearly a very serious problem. It’s just partisan politics, they say. Calm down. In the end this is just like the flu, and people die from that every year. Coronavirus will pass, and when it does, we will feel foolish for worrying about it. That’s their position.”
“No doubt these people have good intentions as they say this — many of them, anyway,” continued Carlson. “They may not know any better, maybe they’re just not paying attention. Or maybe they believe they’re serving some higher cause by shading reality — nobody wants to be manipulated by a corrupt media establishment, and it is corrupt. And there’s an election coming up, best not to say anything that might help the other side. We get it. But they’re wrong.”
“The Chinese coronavirus is a major event,” said Carlson. “It will affect your life. And by the way, it’s definitely not just the flu. In a typical year, the flu in this country has a mortality rate of about one in a thousand. The overall death rate for this virus, by contrast, is as high as 3.4 percent. That’s 34 times deadlier.”
Carlson went on, in a seeming plea directly to the president, to say that the “surest sign of strength” is to “tell the truth,” and that “tax cuts and lower rates won’t reopen factories that have shut down to contain the virus.”
Tucker Carlson pushing back against coronavirus coverage from those who “have spent weeks minimizing what is clearly a very serious problem.”
“‘It’s just partisan politics,’ they say. ‘Calm down. In the end this is just like the flu.’
Carlson: “It’s definitely not just the flu” pic.twitter.com/h7N20Pi2Bd
— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) March 10, 2020
Tucker Carlson says “surest sign of strength” is “to tell the truth” versus just “assuring people that everything will be fine.” Carlson says “tax cuts & lower rates won’t reopen factories that have shut down to contain the virus.” Hard to imagine he’s not talking to Trump here. pic.twitter.com/IimN1R9HH4
— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) March 10, 2020
Fox host fears Trump will be impeached over his coronavirus response: ‘The hate is boiling over’
Fox Business personality Trish Regan attacked people for criticizing President Donald Trump's response to the COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic.
"The chorus of hate being directed at the president is nearing a crescendo as Democrats blame him -- and only him -- for a virus that originated halfway around the world," Regan said.
While Democrats have joined experts in criticizing Trump's response to the coronavirus epidemic, Regan did not offer any examples of a Democrat blaming Trump for the existence of the virus.
"This is yet another attempt to impeach the president," she argued.
Trump has ‘forfeited’ any coronavirus trust with his compulsion to ‘shade the truth’: Ex-Defense Secretary
On CNN Monday, former Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta had few kind words for how President Donald Trump has handled the coronavirus disaster.
"Every public health expert I speak with says that in a crisis situation, the number one ingredient for public health is public trust," said anchor John Berman. "So I guess the question is, what happens when a leader forfeits some element of public trust?"
"Well, you know, the problem is this president has had a hard time with the truth since he entered the presidency and before that," said Panetta. "The American people want to be able to trust what the president is saying to them. But in many ways, he's forfeited that trust by the fact that he continues to shade the truth. The most important thing in these crises is to present the truth to the American people, and this president so often would rather shade the truth so that everything looks fine, when, in fact, this is a crisis that we're all a part of."