‘This is a crisis in leadership’: MSNBC’s Mika drops bomb on Trump and Pence for avalanche of lies on pandemic

With co-host Joe Scarborough absent, MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski rained hell on President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for an avalanche of lies about progress on the coronavirus pandemic front during their press conference on Thursday.

Focusing on the dearth of life-saving masks available to health providers and the public in general, the “Morning Joe” host shared clips of Pence and the president saying there was no problem with anyone needing supplies — and then called them out for it.

“They’re not — they’re absolutely not available now,” the MSNBC host explained. “What the vice president just said, and he is in charge of this coronavirus task force that the president has put together, standing next to the president of the United States the vice president said something that was not true.”

“Here we go: Bloomberg [news] reports that it could take up to 18 months for hospitals to see supplies from companies making masks right now,” she continued before sharing another clip of Pence and the president making more false statements.

“We’re headed to a crisis that this country potentially has never seen in anyone’s lifetime. the president seems to be separating himself from it, saying we’re not the country’s shipping clerk — he seems detached,” she explained. “He is putting out information that’s not true. We’ll be telling you later about a drug he says is approved and ready to go. His minions on Fox were echoing that fact, which is not a fact. It is not true. The vice president now is getting caught up in the president’s branding exercise.”

