‘This is a crisis in leadership’: MSNBC’s Mika drops bomb on Trump and Pence for avalanche of lies on pandemic

Published

2 mins ago

on

With co-host Joe Scarborough absent, MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski rained hell on President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for an avalanche of lies about progress on the coronavirus pandemic front during their press conference on Thursday.

Focusing on the dearth of life-saving masks available to health providers and the public in general, the “Morning Joe” host shared clips of Pence and the president saying there was no problem with anyone needing supplies — and then called them out for it.

“They’re not — they’re absolutely not available now,” the MSNBC host explained. “What the vice president just said, and he is in charge of this coronavirus task force that the president has put together, standing next to the president of the United States the vice president said something that was not true.”

“Here we go: Bloomberg [news] reports that it could take up to 18 months for hospitals to see supplies from companies making masks right now,” she continued before sharing another clip of Pence and the president making more false statements.

“We’re headed to a crisis that this country potentially has never seen in anyone’s lifetime. the president seems to be separating himself from it, saying we’re not the country’s shipping clerk — he seems detached,” she explained. “He is putting out information that’s not true. We’ll be telling you later about a drug he says is approved and ready to go. His minions on Fox were echoing that fact, which is not a fact. It is not true. The vice president now is getting caught up in the president’s branding exercise.”

Nobel economist: Trump’s ‘trickle-down’ economic plans are not enough to meet coronavirus challenge

Published

6 mins ago

on

March 20, 2020

By

The coronavirus relief package signed by President Trump Wednesday provides unemployment benefits and free coronavirus testing to millions of Americans suddenly out of a job, but guarantees paid sick leave to less than 20% of American workers. Earlier this month, Trump signed into law an $8 billion coronavirus response package and has laid out the first details of a third, $1 trillion economic package and invoked the Korean War-era Defense Production Act to allow the government to direct industrial production. For more on those bailouts and who benefits, we speak with Joseph Stiglitz, Nobel Prize-winning economist, Columbia University professor and chief economist for the Roosevelt Institute. He served as chair of the Council of Economic Advisers under President Bill Clinton and as chief economist of the World Bank. His latest book is “People, Power and Profits: Progressive Capitalism for an Age of Discontent.”

2020 Election

Donald Trump is going to have a big Donald Trump problem in November

Published

23 mins ago

on

March 20, 2020

By

Donald Trump and his advisors believe that "his reelection hopes hinge almost entirely on his ability to manage" the coronavirus crisis, according to Politico. "While they acknowledge his initial response was lacking and that the virus poses a mortal threat to his 2020 prospects, they foresee a possible silver lining. If the virus passes and businesses and schools reopen before the election, they say, the president could present himself as the protagonist in an American comeback story." Trump is ostentatiously trying to sell himself as a steely-eyed "wartime president."

