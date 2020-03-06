Quantcast
‘This is a lie’: Internet busts Trump for trying to spin away his Fox News boast about cutting Social Security

With Donald Trump being battered for telling a Fox News town hall crowd on Thursday night that Social Security and Medicare entitlements will be on the table if he is re-elected, the president tried to spin out of the controversy in a Friday morning tweet — saying voters should fear a Joe Biden presidency way more.

Asked by a Fox News host, “But if you don’t cut something in entitlements, you’ll never really deal with the debt,” the president responded, “Oh, we’ll be cutting, but we’ll also have growth like you’ve never had before.”

That said off a firestorm for Trump who needs elderly white voters — many of them dependent upon the government — to be re-elected.

Taking to Twitter, the president wrote, “I will protect your Social Security and Medicare, just as I have for the past 3 years. Sleepy Joe Biden will destroy both in very short order, and he won’t even know he’s doing it!”

Few on Twitter were buying the president’s spin after having seen the widely-distributed video.

