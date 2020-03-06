‘This is a lie’: Internet busts Trump for trying to spin away his Fox News boast about cutting Social Security
With Donald Trump being battered for telling a Fox News town hall crowd on Thursday night that Social Security and Medicare entitlements will be on the table if he is re-elected, the president tried to spin out of the controversy in a Friday morning tweet — saying voters should fear a Joe Biden presidency way more.
Asked by a Fox News host, “But if you don’t cut something in entitlements, you’ll never really deal with the debt,” the president responded, “Oh, we’ll be cutting, but we’ll also have growth like you’ve never had before.”
That said off a firestorm for Trump who needs elderly white voters — many of them dependent upon the government — to be re-elected.
Taking to Twitter, the president wrote, “I will protect your Social Security and Medicare, just as I have for the past 3 years. Sleepy Joe Biden will destroy both in very short order, and he won’t even know he’s doing it!”
Few on Twitter were buying the president’s spin after having seen the widely-distributed video.
As you can see below:
I will protect your Social Security and Medicare, just as I have for the past 3 years. Sleepy Joe Biden will destroy both in very short order, and he won’t even know he’s doing it!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 6, 2020
fact check: you were on TV last night promising to cut entitlements
fact check: your budget includes cuts to Medicare
fact check: who dresses you
— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) March 6, 2020
Liar, just last night at your townhall you said you were going to get rid of it because your economic changes will make up for it miraculously.
— InMyOpinion (@PrestonTl2700) March 6, 2020
Donald..we have heard the conversation. You just cannot stop lying.
— Hewitt Newton (@HewittNewton) March 6, 2020
This is Trump literally last night: https://t.co/W1O7BqWQt9
— Chris B (@ChrisBEsq) March 6, 2020
You have said otherwise multiple times, as most recently as last night. Stop lying – 17,000 and counting.
— Publius (@ThePubliusUSA) March 6, 2020
So were you lying last night or are you lying now?
— FauxEstablishmentBotUnleashed (@FauxbotSupreme) March 6, 2020
You literally said, “We’ll be cutting” when asked about Social Security and Medicare… last night.
— Santa Claus, CEO (@SantaInc) March 6, 2020
Americans:
🗳Hire a liar, get lied to.#JoeBidenForPresident2020
➕#FlipRestBlue https://t.co/LTWgdoUiPw https://t.co/b0k5xxW0th pic.twitter.com/I1UQbPEESR
— AJ (@smartlyjoan) March 6, 2020
This is a lie.
Trump said he'd cut Social Security and Medicare at a Fox News town hall literally yesterday.
— Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) March 6, 2020