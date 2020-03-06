‘This is a lie’: Internet busts Trump for trying to spin away his Fox News boast about cutting Social Security

With Donald Trump being battered for telling a Fox News town hall crowd on Thursday night that Social Security and Medicare entitlements will be on the table if he is re-elected, the president tried to spin out of the controversy in a Friday morning tweet — saying voters should fear a Joe Biden presidency way more.

Asked by a Fox News host, “But if you don’t cut something in entitlements, you’ll never really deal with the debt,” the president responded, “Oh, we’ll be cutting, but we’ll also have growth like you’ve never had before.”

That said off a firestorm for Trump who needs elderly white voters — many of them dependent upon the government — to be re-elected.

Taking to Twitter, the president wrote, “I will protect your Social Security and Medicare, just as I have for the past 3 years. Sleepy Joe Biden will destroy both in very short order, and he won’t even know he’s doing it!”

Few on Twitter were buying the president’s spin after having seen the widely-distributed video.

As you can see below:

I will protect your Social Security and Medicare, just as I have for the past 3 years. Sleepy Joe Biden will destroy both in very short order, and he won’t even know he’s doing it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 6, 2020

fact check: you were on TV last night promising to cut entitlements

fact check: your budget includes cuts to Medicare

fact check: who dresses you — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) March 6, 2020

Liar, just last night at your townhall you said you were going to get rid of it because your economic changes will make up for it miraculously. — InMyOpinion (@PrestonTl2700) March 6, 2020

Donald..we have heard the conversation. You just cannot stop lying. — Hewitt Newton (@HewittNewton) March 6, 2020

This is Trump literally last night: https://t.co/W1O7BqWQt9 — Chris B (@ChrisBEsq) March 6, 2020

You have said otherwise multiple times, as most recently as last night. Stop lying – 17,000 and counting. — Publius (@ThePubliusUSA) March 6, 2020

So were you lying last night or are you lying now? — FauxEstablishmentBotUnleashed (@FauxbotSupreme) March 6, 2020

You literally said, “We’ll be cutting” when asked about Social Security and Medicare… last night. — Santa Claus, CEO (@SantaInc) March 6, 2020

