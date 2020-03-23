Quantcast
Connect with us

‘This isn’t about you!’ Trump blasted with fury for whining about TV coverage of his COVID-19 failures

Published

1 min ago

on

As millions of Americans worried about the destruction of their jobs and the spreading coronavirus crisis, President Donald Trump fretted about coverage of himself on television.

Trump spent Sunday evening complaining about TV news coverage of his presidency as the COVID-19 outbreak wrecks the economy and threatens to overwhelm the U.S. health care system, which remains starved of ventilators and other equipment needed to address the epidemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I watch and listen to the Fake News, CNN, MSDNC, ABC, NBC, CBS, some of FOX (desperately & foolishly pleading to be politically correct), the @nytimes, & the @washingtonpost,” Trump tweeted, “and all I see is hatred of me at any cost. Don’t they understand that they are destroying themselves?”

The president’s complaints didn’t sit well with other social media users.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

AP reporter goes on uncharacteristic rant accusing Trump of treating coronavirus like bad news in a tabloid column

Published

53 mins ago

on

March 23, 2020

By

White House correspondent Jonathan Lemire unloaded on President Donald Trump's response to the coronavirus crisis.

The Associated Press reporter usually remains reserved on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," even when offering criticism of the president, but Lemire blasted Trump's leadership during the COVID-19 outbreak.

"It's caused great frustration from those at the front lines, the mayors and governors across the nation," Lemire said, addressing the lack of specifics regarding personal protective equipment for medical workers. "Yesterday, as I said, the FEMA head couldn't say how many masks are being shipped."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Watch: Trump’s ‘bogus’ 15-day timeline for COVID-19 crisis blown up by national security expert

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 23, 2020

By

Appearing on CNN's "New Day," national security expert Juliette Kayyem scoffed at a promise that Donald Trump made on Twitter Sunday night, where the president claimed his administration would have a good idea about how to handle the coronavirus pandemic in 15 days and go from there.

According to Kayyem, the president is selling hope and not facts.

Speaking with host John Berman, Kayyem noted the president's all-cap proclamation, "WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF. AT THE END OF THE 15 DAY PERIOD, WE WILL MAKE A DECISION AS TO WHICH WAY WE WANT TO GO!"

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Demands for workers-first stimulus grow as Senate GOP fails to ram through $500 billion corporate ‘slush fund’

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 23, 2020

By

"No more slush funds or no-strings-attached handouts. Real relief for the American people."

Senate Republicans late Sunday failed to force through a $1.8 trillion coronavirus stimulus package that Democratic lawmakers, union leaders, and progressive advocacy groups condemned as a massive bailout for corporate America that would have done little to address the urgent economic and medical needs of ordinary people.

A procedural motion to advance the Republican bill, formally known as the CARES Act, received just 47 votes Sunday, well short of the 60 needed for passage. Every Senate Democrat present voted no.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image