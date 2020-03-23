‘This isn’t about you!’ Trump blasted with fury for whining about TV coverage of his COVID-19 failures

As millions of Americans worried about the destruction of their jobs and the spreading coronavirus crisis, President Donald Trump fretted about coverage of himself on television.

Trump spent Sunday evening complaining about TV news coverage of his presidency as the COVID-19 outbreak wrecks the economy and threatens to overwhelm the U.S. health care system, which remains starved of ventilators and other equipment needed to address the epidemic.

“I watch and listen to the Fake News, CNN, MSDNC, ABC, NBC, CBS, some of FOX (desperately & foolishly pleading to be politically correct), the @nytimes, & the @washingtonpost,” Trump tweeted, “and all I see is hatred of me at any cost. Don’t they understand that they are destroying themselves?”

I watch and listen to the Fake News, CNN, MSDNC, ABC, NBC, CBS, some of FOX (desperately & foolishly pleading to be politically correct), the @nytimes, & the @washingtonpost, and all I see is hatred of me at any cost. Don’t they understand that they are destroying themselves? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2020

The president’s complaints didn’t sit well with other social media users.

He watches 16 hours a day. — Todd Poirier (@todd_poirier) March 23, 2020

Maybe if the entire news media, including Fox, is reporting how grossly incompetent you are…maybe it’s because it’s true… #Trump #Coronavirus — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) March 23, 2020

This is fascism. Wake up folks. — Publius (@ThePubliusUSA) March 23, 2020

This is not about you. — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) March 23, 2020

Why the hell can you not act like a leader for one damn second? Stop whining! Two million American have lost their jobs over the past week or so under YOUR so-called leadership. — Quarantined William LeGate (@williamlegate) March 23, 2020

Imagine the guy who has destroyed everything he touches talking about destruction. But here we are. — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) March 23, 2020

Narrator: Malignant narcissist concocts narrative about a national conspiracy against him rather than to reflect on his own behavior. — ᴛʀᴜᴛʜ ᴡʀɪᴛᴇʀ (@SheWhoRises) March 23, 2020

“WE ARE DESPERATE”: 10 Nurses & Doctors Explain What It's Like To Fight #COVID19 Without Enough Face Masks. How do I know this isn't #FakeNews?

Because my kid is an ICU nurse in CA. They haven't had enough #N95masks from the very start. #GetMePPE

1/ https://t.co/ciXRuyMoJK — Sally Deal (@SallyDeal4) March 23, 2020

This cartoon perfectly sums up Trump. pic.twitter.com/FwM98VQiH6 — Paul 👻 (@pablo_honey1) March 23, 2020

Today, in this pandemic, as in every other day of his term, the major issue is Will The TV People Finally Be Nice To Our Beloved President. I know I speak for every American when I say that I really hope they will, and that they'll let him keep going on TV, and say he's good. — David Roth (@david_j_roth) March 23, 2020

Oh no, sport, you are destroying America. That hatred you feel? It's palpable, it's real. You are among the most hated men in the world. — Paulette Feeney (@PauletteParis1) March 23, 2020

You just named… everyone. Read the room. — JerryRigEverything (@ZacksJerryRig) March 23, 2020

Maybe you should spend more time getting our testing up-to-speed, producing masks & ventilators, ensuring relief for workers, and (much) less time watching television. — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) March 23, 2020

People are dying and you tweet this BS. Would you please just resign and disappear from public life forever. You are making everything worse. No one has trust in you because you’ve never told the truth. Do one good thing in this presidency and resign. — Mr. Spock 🖖 (Commentary) (@SpockResists) March 23, 2020

What is holding up that "stimulus" deal? "Republicans continue to push for this almost $500 billion slush fund, using tax payer money with no real strings attached, with no real benefit to the public … It amounts to a blank check for Donald Trump." pic.twitter.com/Rmy7tLTDR4 — Bill Maxwell 🌊REMOVE TRUMP 2020🌊 (@Bill_Maxwell_) March 23, 2020