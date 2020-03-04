‘This isn’t Russian talking points: Republican Party chair Ronna Romney McDaniel tells Fox News
In a bizarre non sequitur, Republican Party chair Ronna Romney McDaniel proclaimed that she wasn’t a shill for Russia.
McDaniel got into a fight with former Democratic Party Chair Donna Brazile Tuesday morning over the Republican’s attempts to get Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) elected because they think President Donald Trump has a greater chance at winning against him. Brazile shouted at Romney-McDaniel to “go to hell.”
Romney McDaniel attacked Brazile for putting her thumb on the scale while at the DNC. Brazile admitted to giving debate questions to Hillary Clinton before a debate with Donald Trump. Conspiracy theorists have made up all sorts of claims about a former DNC staffer who was murdered by a mugger in northeast Washington after midnight, claiming that he was really killed by the Clintons. She then cited three out of 716 super delegates who refused to support Sen. Sanders.
“This isn’t Russian talking points,” Romney McDaniel said.
Despite the attempt to hack the Democratic primary, Republicans in southern states were thus far unsuccessful, with former Vice President Joe Biden winning in many states. The RNC chair sang the praises early on Super Tuesday, saying that they’re seeing overwhelming support for Trump at the polls, where he doesn’t face any viable challengers. Turnout in states thus far, however, has been overwhelming for Democrats, which could spell disaster for the GOP.
In Virginia alone, turnout was up 68 percent. There is one Republican member of Congress in the state who already isn’t doing well in the polls. If the primary voters’ turnout for the general with similar enthusiasm, it could be the end for Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-VA) at a time when Republicans say they intend to take back the House in November.
See the video below:
