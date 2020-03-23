‘This kind of numbnutterery will kill people’: Texan blasted for saying elderly should sacrifice themselves

On Monday, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick suggested on Fox News that older Americans should be willing to risk getting coronavirus and dying so that younger Americans are able to keep working and maintain the economy.

Patrick’s comments were met with horror and disbelief on social media.

Is… Dan Patrick really just telling old people "if you die, you die"? https://t.co/oyTMszt1zc — Tray מיכה (@TrayBridgewater) March 24, 2020

Texas lieutenant governor @DanPatrick embraces the latest Trump stupidity on the coronavirus, saying aloud that the elderly would "take a chance on their survival in exchange" for securing the economy for their grandchildren. (But not the climate, right?) pic.twitter.com/CPKm0mMoVC — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) March 24, 2020

To think Texans survived Jade Helm and transgender bathrooms only to be sacrificed by Dan Patrick himself. What a twist. https://t.co/D8YVqE6wf0 — Evan (@evan7257) March 24, 2020

Wow, Texas Lt Gov Dan Patrick went on TV and said he's 70 but willing to die for the economy. This is lit af. This the tea. This is the new angle on all this. You love to see it. Die for the stocks! — Oliver Bateman Does the Work (@MoustacheClubUS) March 24, 2020

Ok Grandparents of Texas! Our Lt

Gov says you need to take one for the team. — xxxJDxxx (@xxxJDxxx3) March 24, 2020

so yea, sorry texas grandparents but the invisible hand demands a sacrifice — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) March 24, 2020

No words. No, wait, here's some words: put Dan Patrick in a giant slingshot, aim towards the sun and fire away. https://t.co/APSZtPX3X6 — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) March 24, 2020

Grandchildren should not value the economy more than their grandparents. Or random strangers. Maybe more than Dan Patrick. https://t.co/3MCgakYlUW — Jeff Fecke (@jkfecke) March 24, 2020

This is lunacy. If Dan Patrick wants to refuse medical care for himself, that’s his right. Basically calling on other senior adults to die to “keep the country intact” is reprehensible. That generation fought to keep the country intact years ago. https://t.co/ayq2kBwH0V — (@martyduren) March 24, 2020

This is total horseshit. I'm not going to tolerate idiots potentially getting my parents and grandparents killed and then PRETEND like that's what my family wouldn't wanted just to "save my generation". Fuck. right. off. You're not noble, Dan Patrick. You're just a moron. https://t.co/A2vrE0hfAM — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) March 24, 2020

.@DanPatrick Do I have to choose which one of my grandparents to sacrifice, or do they do that for me? Is there a test they take? Maybe a panel of people who assess which ones can survive the longest? — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) March 24, 2020

If @DanPatrick is ready to die for his country the least he could do is resign his position as Texas Lt. Gov. NOW so that he can be replaced by someone who values life. — Kevin M. Levin (@KevinLevin) March 24, 2020

This kind of numbnuttery will kill people in Texas. Young as well as old. We need a state-wide shelter in place order to stop the spread of coronavirus and save hundreds of thousands of lives. https://t.co/C8r9Q7t2vs — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) March 24, 2020