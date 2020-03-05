‘Time to double up on canned goods’: Internet recoils after Larry Kudlow says we shouldn’t ‘panic’ about economy

Trump economic adviser Larry Kudlow, who just last week insisted that coronavirus had been “contained,” is now telling Bloomberg Businessweek that we shouldn’t be worried about the virus’s impact on the American economy.

In the interview, Kudlow insisted that the economy was doing completely fine, although he acknowledged there might be some hiccups related to coronavirus.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am aware that there are going to be some speed bumps coming,” he said. “But in talking to the president about this… we’re not going to panic over this at all, because the economy is sound, and we will get through this, and then the virus will end.”

Kudlow, of course, is infamous for making decades’ worth of failed predictions about the economy, including in 2008 when he insisted that the housing bubble would not send the United States into a recession.

Because of this, many Twitter users saw Kudlow’s latest declaration as a sign to panic, as worse things are inevitably on the way.

Check out some reactions below.

Since Kudlow is almost always wrong, time to double up on the stocks of canned goods. https://t.co/6VtrWI0wWQ — Doug Henwood (@DougHenwood) March 5, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

@kudlow These words might come back to haunt you “frankly, short-term fixes never work. You know, these temporary tax cuts or rebates and things of that sort.” https://t.co/jLOBj6e4Qv — Dennis (@DennisMNews) March 5, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Kudlow and Gartman may have been the best contrarian indicators of our lifetime. Poor Kudlow now, you can see trump's strings attached to his mouth. https://t.co/2BBTGsUtWn — Peter Grandich & Co. (@PeterGrandich) March 5, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

LOL Larry Kudlow’s “optimism has led him astray in the past." Ya think? Regular fucking nostradumbass https://t.co/pvUJeOiK9O — President “Vivor and certain Sparkle” (@realworldrj) March 5, 2020

https://t.co/0dJIN9epDp Ahahahaha, trickle down Kudlow isn't qualified to scrape the gum off my shoe… — Know Justice Know Peace (@KevTKel) March 5, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone remember when Larry Kudlow said the previous Tuesday that the US had contained #Coronavirus & there was nothing to worry about? We still have barely run tests, but the official # is now 159. Kudlow should be flogged for blatant lies to the public to calm the $STONK market — Coitmunch (@Brett_Coitas) March 5, 2020

When has Larry Kudlow ever been right? Why would this time be any different? And besides, he's just reading the lines he's been given. https://t.co/YEHd6Zde3x — cgerrish (@cgerrish) March 5, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

@larry_kudlow said the same exact thing, before every crisis hit! fraudster.. retire please you are a menace to this markets! https://t.co/RRLTvXvBSI — Capital Private Asset (@CapitalPrivate1) March 5, 2020