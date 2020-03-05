Quantcast
‘Tone deaf’ Melania Trump slammed for White House tennis court photo op while coronavirus spreads

Published

1 min ago

on

First Lady Melania Trump on Thursday tweeted out a photograph of her wearing a hardhat while supposedly overseeing renovations to the White House tennis pavilion.

“I am excited to share the progress of the Tennis Pavillion at [the White House],” she said. “Thank you to the talented team for their hard work and dedication.”

The first lady’s tennis court photo op came at a time when America is still lagging far behind other countries in its response to coronavirus, as the White House admitted earlier in the day that it would not have 2,500 coronavirus test kits ready by the end of the week as it had previously promised.

Given this, many of Melania’s followers had unkind words for her “tone deaf” photo op — check out some reactions below.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
