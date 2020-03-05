‘Tone deaf’ Melania Trump slammed for White House tennis court photo op while coronavirus spreads
First Lady Melania Trump on Thursday tweeted out a photograph of her wearing a hardhat while supposedly overseeing renovations to the White House tennis pavilion.
“I am excited to share the progress of the Tennis Pavillion at [the White House],” she said. “Thank you to the talented team for their hard work and dedication.”
The first lady’s tennis court photo op came at a time when America is still lagging far behind other countries in its response to coronavirus, as the White House admitted earlier in the day that it would not have 2,500 coronavirus test kits ready by the end of the week as it had previously promised.
Given this, many of Melania’s followers had unkind words for her “tone deaf” photo op — check out some reactions below.
Tennis anyone? We're in a pandemic and she's working on a tennis court. Can these people be any more out of touch with regular people?
— (@monica69_nana) March 5, 2020
What a waste of money and completely tone deaf.
— Kimberly (@McLeanKSM) March 5, 2020
Tennis really? Amidst a pandemic? Tone deaf much?
— Chipperooooo (@Chipperooooo) March 5, 2020
The only thing that comes to mind is "let them eat cake"
The world and country is in the midst of a pandemic and she's out talking about a private tennis court that only a small handful of people will ever use.
Seriously, use some of DJT's money to buy a fricking clue!
— Peter Shea (@pshea15) March 5, 2020
meanwhile, people dying of coronavirus… ♂️♂️
— Christian Sanz (@csanz) March 5, 2020
I don't care do U
— Jupiterose (@jupiterose123) March 5, 2020
So nice to see that while people are going hungry because of Trump's food stamp cuts, Melanie gets a new tennis court that she'll never use.https://t.co/FC6UgZkJh2
— Justice is Coming (@firedup79) March 5, 2020
My classroom doesn't have books or pencils.
— Mari Jeranek Errico (@mteaches) March 5, 2020
Americans died and lost their homes in Tennessee, but Melania Trump concerned about wasting tax payer money on a tennis pavilion. The victims would appreciate a visit and support. #TennesseeTornado #TennesseeStrong
— Jules Morgan (@glamelegance) March 5, 2020
