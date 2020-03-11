Quantcast
Connect with us

Top Science journal fires off an unusual barrage against Trump for his ‘dangerous’ distortion of coronavirus facts

Published

1 min ago

on

In a direct response to President Trump mixed messaging on the coronavirus outbreak, the editor-in-chief of the journal Science wrote in an op-ed this Wednesday that “distortion and denial is dangerous and almost certainly contributed to the federal government’s sluggish response.”

According to H. Holden Thorp, when it comes to a potential vaccine for coronavirus, “you can’t insult science when you don’t like it and then suddenly insist on something that science can’t give on demand.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“For the past 4 years, President Trump’s budgets have made deep cuts to science, including cuts to funding for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the NIH,” Thorp writes. “With this administration’s disregard for science of the Environmental Protection Agency and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and the stalled naming of a director for the Office of Science and Technology Policy—all to support political goals—the nation has had nearly 4 years of harming and ignoring science.”

Thorp also targeted Vice President Mike Pence, who was recently named by Trump to head the coronavirus response, saying that this is no time “for someone who denies evolution, climate change, and the dangers of smoking to shape the public message.”

Thorp writes that a vaccine can’t just magically appear out of thin air — it “has to have a fundamental scientific basis. It has to be manufacturable. It has to be safe,” adding that it could take a year or longer for one to be developed.

Read Thorp’s full op-ed over at Science.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Would you vote for Bernie Sanders?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Top Science journal fires off an unusual barrage against Trump for his ‘dangerous’ distortion of coronavirus facts

Published

1 min ago

on

March 11, 2020

By

In a direct response to President Trump mixed messaging on the coronavirus outbreak, the editor-in-chief of the journal Science wrote in an op-ed this Wednesday that "distortion and denial is dangerous and almost certainly contributed to the federal government’s sluggish response."

According to H. Holden Thorp, when it comes to a potential vaccine for coronavirus, "you can’t insult science when you don’t like it and then suddenly insist on something that science can’t give on demand."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

The economic crash could be part of something much worse: economics columnist

Published

1 min ago

on

March 11, 2020

By

When President Donald Trump entered the White House, the Dow Jones was just about to cross the 21,000-mark, and after three years, he sent the market soaring and then crashing to an embarrassing "Bear Market" territory.

A "Bear Market" is generally what it's called when investment prices drop more than 20 percent from the most recent high. Nerd Wallet explains that they can often coincide with a recession. Wednesday the Dow closed at 23,553 and the bear market number was 23,641, according to BloombergTV business editor Joe Weisenthal.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s company paid bribes to lower property tax bills: report

Published

29 mins ago

on

March 11, 2020

By

Real estate mogul Donald Trump's firm, The Trump Organization, paid bribes through middlemen to New York City tax assessors to lower its property tax bills, according to a damning report by ProPublica.

Trump's company paid the bribes in exchange for lowered tax bills "for several Manhattan buildings in the 1980s and 1990s, according to five former tax assessors and city employees as well as a former Trump Organization employee."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image