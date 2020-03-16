‘Towering nincompoop’ Marco Rubio mocked as he misspells ‘martial law’ for the second time in a day

On Monday, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) admonished people for speculating that the coronavirus pandemic could lead to “Marshall Law” in the United States — a typo for which he was roundly ridiculed.

Later in the afternoon, Rubio acknowledged his typo — even as he misspelled the word “martial” yet again:

The internet’s reaction to Rubio’s second typo was swift:

you towering nincompoop — man it’s a hot zone, (@Mobute) March 16, 2020

Correcting the typo with another typo. Now it's marital law? FFS, these people are leading us through a pandemic? — Kimberly 🌸 (@kimsuejenn) March 16, 2020

Typo? You misspelled the word completely. As for stupid, apparently covfefe Trump is rubbing off on you. — DC – Reagan Conservative Against Trump (@dccra) March 16, 2020

Not me. Let’s see how long it takes for @MerriamWebster to weigh in on this one. — RogueWhiteHouse (@whitehouserogue) March 16, 2020

I think we should all divorce ourselves from Little Marco’s tweet. — Winston Smith 🆘💔💔💔 (@gaslightingus2) March 16, 2020

I hope he is just trolling at this point. — Somite of the Devil’s Backbone (@toxicpath) March 16, 2020

