‘Towering nincompoop’ Marco Rubio mocked as he misspells ‘martial law’ for the second time in a day

Published

1 min ago

on

On Monday, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) admonished people for speculating that the coronavirus pandemic could lead to “Marshall Law” in the United States — a typo for which he was roundly ridiculed.

Later in the afternoon, Rubio acknowledged his typo — even as he misspelled the word “martial” yet again:

The internet’s reaction to Rubio’s second typo was swift:

Mitch McConnell complains it’s not fair for his opponent to be attacking him while there’s a pandemic going on

Published

13 mins ago

on

March 16, 2020

By

On Monday, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported that campaign officials for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) are complaining that it's not fair for his Democratic opponent to be plastering the airwaves with attack ads against him in the middle of a global pandemic.

"Amy McGrath’s decision to blanket the airwaves with deceitful ads during the coronavirus outbreak is tasteless and shameful," said Kevin Golden, the manager of McConnell's re-election campaign. "As Kentuckians adjust their daily lives and schedules to help stem the outbreak, the last thing they need to see on TV is negative political advertising. The McGrath campaign must stop airing all of their advertisements."

Famed cellist Yo Yo Ma performs internet concert in honor of healthcare workers

Published

40 mins ago

on

March 16, 2020

By

Famed cellist Yo Yo Ma performed a special concert on Twitter to honor the healthcare workers risking their health to aid in the coronavirus threat facing the world.

"This is for the healthcare workers on the frontlines," he tweeted Monday, before playing the Sarabande from Bach’s Cello Suite No. 3. "Your ability to balance human connection and scientific truth in service of us all gives me hope."

He went on to explain that during "days of anxiety, I wanted to find a way to continue to share some of the music that gives me comfort."

He then played his "song of comfort" Dvo?ák's "Going Home.”

Atlanta’s international departure area undergoing cleaning after TSA officer tests positive for coronavirus

Published

46 mins ago

on

March 16, 2020

By

On Monday, NBC News' Blayne Alexander reported that a Transportation Security Administration officer working at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has tested positive for coronavirus.

The officer was working in the international departures section of the airport, which is reportedly now shut down as airport officials disinfect it. In the meantime, the international arrivals area is being used for both arrivals and departures.

BREAKING: @ATLairport just confirmed to me a TSA agent has tested positive for #Coronavirus.

