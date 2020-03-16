‘Towering nincompoop’ Marco Rubio mocked as he misspells ‘martial law’ for the second time in a day
On Monday, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) admonished people for speculating that the coronavirus pandemic could lead to “Marshall Law” in the United States — a typo for which he was roundly ridiculed.
Later in the afternoon, Rubio acknowledged his typo — even as he misspelled the word “martial” yet again:
The internet’s reaction to Rubio’s second typo was swift:
