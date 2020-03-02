Quantcast
Trump administration issues rare statement warning of ‘foreign actors’ influencing Super Tuesday

1 hour ago

When millions of people go to the polls for Super Tuesday tomorrow, the Justice Department, State Department, Department of Defense, FBI, CISA, Homeland Security, Office of the Director of National Intelligence and NSA announced that all is well.

After multiple elections, it’s unclear why the groups are only now reassuring people that the election is allegedly “safe.”

Read the statement below:

Tomorrow, millions of voters in more than a dozen states and territories will cast their votes in presidential primaries. ‘Super Tuesday’ will see more Americans head to the polls than any other day of the primary season. We continue to work with all 50 states, U.S. territories, local officials, political parties, and private sector partners to keep elections free from foreign interference.

Americans must also remain aware that foreign actors continue to try to influence public sentiment and shape voter perceptions. They spread false information and propaganda about political processes and candidates on social media in hopes to cause confusion and create doubt in our system. We remain alert and ready to respond to any efforts to disrupt the 2020 elections. We continue to make it clear to foreign actors that any effort to undermine our democratic processes will be met with sharp consequences.

The level of coordination and communication between the federal government and state, local, and private sector partners is stronger than it’s ever been. Our departments and agencies are working together in an unprecedented level of commitment and effort to protect our elections and to counter malign foreign influence, but voters have a role to play too.

We encourage all voters going to the polls to check your voter registration and know ahead of time when to vote, where to vote, what’s on your ballot, and whether your state requires identification. Your state or local election official’s office is the most trusted source for election material. A well-informed and vigilant republic is the best defense against disinformation.


Trump demands pharma come up with a vaccine for coronavirus — but he’s been spreading vaccine conspiracies for years

12 mins ago

March 2, 2020

President Donald Trump met with pharmaceutical companies where he told them he "heard" that a vaccine could be ready in a matter of months. He was swiftly told that it wasn't how it works.

https://twitter.com/jeffmason1/status/1234588238284759041

Vaccines take time to create, but they also require testing on animals. From there, they're often retooled and tested again on animals. It can go through several versions before scientists feel it is safe enough to test on humans, much less be ready for mass distribution.

https://twitter.com/Acosta/status/1234595956856967168

"Like I've been telling you, a year to a year and a half," Dr. Anthony Fauci had to interrupt Trump as he was speaking to the press.

‘Russia if your listening’: Questions raised about why US released a statement warning of election dangers

46 mins ago

March 2, 2020

Americans are questioning a recent statement from the entirety of President Donald Trump's government warning of "foreign actors" involved in the Super Tuesday election tomorrow. While Sean Connery is a world-renown James Bond, the government meant election hacking by the likes of Russia.

https://twitter.com/kylegriffin1/status/1234591881150914560

Not long after the statement was released, Trump alleged a coup d'etat was afoot in the Democratic Party.

https://twitter.com/TheViewFromLL2/status/1234594647114207233

Oddly, however, the government didn't say who was behind the government intrusion or what the intrusion was.

Firefighters quarantined in California for possible coronavirus exposure

1 hour ago

March 2, 2020

Firefighters in Orange County, California, have been placed in isolation after coming into contact with someone exhibiting symptoms similar to coronavirus, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The person the firefighters encountered had been traveling internationally, according to the Times. The crew members were placed in isolation on Saturday and will remain so until test results are available.

“I understand when you’re out on an ambulance how hard it is to talk about hand hygiene or protection, but it’s extremely important,” Paul Biddinger, director of emergency preparedness research at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, said in Harvard public health school forum.

