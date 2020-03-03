Quantcast
Trump administration may tap into natural disaster funds to pay for treatment of uninsured coronavirus patients

Published

48 mins ago

on

The Trump administration may tap into natural disaster funding to pay for treatment of uninsured coronavirus patients.

A person familiar with the conversations told the Wall Street Journal the administration is considering using a national disaster program to pay hospitals and doctors for treating patients without health insurance.

The federal program pays hospitals and medical facilities about 110 percent of Medicare rates for treating patients during natural disasters such as hurricanes.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has discussed using that program to pay providers during the coronavirus outbreak, and an official with the Department of Health and Human Services told lawmakers the administration has considered using the National Disaster Medical System reimbursement program.


Breaking Banner

Some government job candidates to be questioned on what part of Trump campaign message ‘most appealed’ to them

Published

9 mins ago

on

March 3, 2020

By

The Trump administration has reportedly created a new litmus test for political appointees.

A questionnaire, which was obtained by CNN, asks new applicants to expound on which part of the president's campaign rhetoric "most appealed" to them.

According to the report, the questionnaire is being distributed by the White House's Presidential Personnel Office. President Donald Trump recently appointed John McEntee to head the office.

"Trump tapped McEntee, a longtime aide and loyalist, to head the personnel office last month amid his renewed focus on purging officials who he deems to have been disloyal to him and hiring those who have long supported him," the CNN report said.

2020 Election

To Trump, your disease is disloyalty

Published

9 mins ago

on

March 3, 2020

By

Today is Super Tuesday. Can I get an amen?

After more than a year of being bombarded with campaign propaganda, voters head to the polls to choose a Democratic candidate. The results can’t come fast enough. We don’t live in normal times. The sooner the party settles on a nominee, the better.

This article was originally published at The Editorial Board

In normal times, partisanship is vigorous, but not so much that it prevails during periods of emergency. In normal times, loyal partisans set aside normal politics and join forces with natural adversaries for the benefit of the greater common good.

Breaking Banner

Trump campaign sues the Washington Post for spreading the ‘Russia conspiracy’: report

Published

30 mins ago

on

March 3, 2020

By

This Tuesday, President Trump's presidential campaign filed a lawsuit against the Washington Post for publishing “false and defamatory statements” about its alleged collusion with Russia in the run up to the 2016 election, Fox News reports.

“The statements were and are 100 percent false and defamatory. The complaint alleges The Post was aware of the falsity at the time it published them, but did so for the intentional purpose of hurting the campaign, while misleading its own readers in the process,” Senior Legal Adviser to the Trump campaign Jenna Ellis said in a statement. According to Ellis, the Post disseminated a "conspiracy" as fact.

