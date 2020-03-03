Trump administration may tap into natural disaster funds to pay for treatment of uninsured coronavirus patients

The Trump administration may tap into natural disaster funding to pay for treatment of uninsured coronavirus patients.

A person familiar with the conversations told the Wall Street Journal the administration is considering using a national disaster program to pay hospitals and doctors for treating patients without health insurance.

The federal program pays hospitals and medical facilities about 110 percent of Medicare rates for treating patients during natural disasters such as hurricanes.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has discussed using that program to pay providers during the coronavirus outbreak, and an official with the Department of Health and Human Services told lawmakers the administration has considered using the National Disaster Medical System reimbursement program.