Trump cabinet Bible study leader blames coronavirus on gay people and environmentalists

7 mins ago

The minister who hosts a weekly bible study session for President Trump’s cabinet has an opinion about the origins of the coronavirus. According to Ralph Drollinger, it’s just another form of God’s wrath in response to an increasingly progressive nation.

“Relative to the coronavirus pandemic crisis, this is not God’s abandonment wrath nor His cataclysmic wrath, rather it is sowing and reaping wrath,” Drollinger wrote in a series of posts. “A biblically astute evaluation of the situation strongly suggests that America and other countries of the world are reaping what China has sown due to their leaders’ recklessness and lack of candor and transparency.”

As The Intercept points out, Drollinger also railed against the “religion of environmentalism” and people who express a “proclivity toward lesbianism and homosexuality,” who he claims have  infiltrated “high positions in our government, our educational system, our media and our entertainment industry” and “are largely responsible for God’s consequential wrath on our nation.”

Among the participants in Drollinger’s bible studies are Mike Pompeo, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, and Health Secretary Alex Azar (who, along with Carson, are members of the coronavirus task force). Other participants include 52 GOP lawmakers.

“The evangelical lessons are carefully catered to conservative ideology, with a focus on interpreting current events through a partisan lens,” writes The Intercept’s Lee Fang. “Drollinger’s study guides have provided Biblical justification for the Trump administration’s undocumented immigrant child separation policies and arguments in favor of lower taxes on the wealthy.”

Read Fang’s full report over at The Intercept.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Terrifying chart shows accelerating rate of COVID-19 deaths

1 min ago

March 25, 2020

The rate of documented cases of coronavirus is not the only thing that has been increasing at an alarming rate.

A chart posted by cardiac electrophysiologist Kashif Chaudhry shows that the number of deaths caused by COVID-19 has been spiking as well.

As Chaudhry documents, it took the world a full 60 days to hit 10,000 COVID-19 deaths, and then just six days after that to hit 20,000 COVID-19 deaths.

"The curve is pointed right up to the skies," Chaudhry comments. "People: stay indoors, governments: equip our hospitals now."

Data compiled by the New York Times shows that confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States surged by nearly ten-fold in just one week, increasing from 5,902 on March 17th to more than 53,000 on March 24th.

North Carolina county halts pistol permits as demand for guns triple during pandemic

16 mins ago

March 25, 2020

Some Republican lawmakers in North Carolina are crying foul after Wake County halted permits for concealed-carry handguns.

The News & Observer reported that the Wake County Sheriff’s Office suspended its permitting process because applications tripled in recent days. According to the sheriff's office, handgun permits were up from 90 to 290 applications per day.

“This decision does not limit anyone’s right to purchase a handgun,” Sheriff Gerald Baker announced on Tuesday.

But at least two Republican lawmakers demanded that Wake Country resume it's "illegal" pause in pistol permits.

