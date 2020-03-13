Trump campaign officials scramble to salvage re-election plans as pandemic crisis swamps White House: report
According to a report from Politico, officials heading up Donald Trump’s re-election campaign are having to make major adjustments to how they will sell the president now that his administration is reeling over their handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
The report states that even the president has set aside wanting to talk his re-elections plans as he tries to get out from under the avalanche of criticism he is receiving as the U.S. is, to all appearances, shutting down to wait out that spread of the deadly virus.
“When Donald Trump’s top campaign advisers met with the president in the White House Wednesday, they came prepared with reams of polling data on his standing with voters eight months out from the election. But Trump was focused on something else: The coronavirus,” Politico’s Alex Isenstadt and Natasha Korecki wrote. “Before the group could begin their long-planned presentation on the 2020 race, the president launched into a commentary about how travel from Europe was ‘a mess’ and needed to be shut down. He ordered White House Counsel Pat Cipollone and chief economist Larry Kudlow into the room to talk about ideas for addressing the pandemic. And he sent two other top aides, Jared Kushner and Hope Hicks, outside to draft a to-do list.”
The report notes that with all hands dealing with the pandemic response, “crucial” campaign decision are being put on the backburner which could hurt the president.
“Senior Trump aides have been anxious to start a massive advertising campaign aimed at defining likely Democratic nominee Joe Biden before the general election campaign kicks into high gear — much like the barrage then-President Barack Obama unleashed on Mitt Romney in 2012,” the report states. “But with the coronavirus pandemic dominating the news, Republican officials see little point in hitting the airwaves now, saying it will likely have to wait.”
Add to that are reports that Trump’s MAGA rallies — a key part of rallying his rabid followers — are also facing the ax over health concerns about large congregations of people coming together.
“Trump’s signature mega-rallies, a source of psychic uplift for the president, are on ice,” the report states with the authors adding, “Trump aides are uncertain when his rallies will resume. Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office Thursday, Trump said he hadn’t decided whether he would go forward with a March 25 event in Tampa, Florida.”
“Some Trump allies, however, are concerned about halting rallies. The president has long used the events as a primary means of reaching supporters, blowing off steam, and setting a narrative. His campaign also uses them to gather data, the report continues with former Trump adviser Michael Caputo, admitting, “Rallies are important to the Trump campaign and I’d worry about losing them because it would tilt a bit to Biden’s advantage.”
The reporting also notes: “Field organizing, which of course can’t be done entirely from home, has been made vastly more complicated by the outbreak. The RNC had been planning a ‘National Week of Training’ next week — a nationwide effort to recruit and activate supporters and test the party’s get-out-the-vote operation. While some of those gatherings were initially to be in person, they are now slated to be held online and over the phone. The committee is also planning an upcoming online training day for volunteers.”
You can read more here.
2020 Election
Trump campaign officials scramble to salvage re-election plans as pandemic crisis swamps White House: report
According to a report from Politico, officials heading up Donald Trump's re-election campaign are having to make major adjustments to how they will sell the president now that his administration is reeling over their handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
The report states that even the president has set aside wanting to talk his re-elections plans as he tries to get out from under the avalanche of criticism he is receiving as the U.S. is, to all appearances, shutting down to wait out that spread of the deadly virus.
2020 Election
Trump knew coronavirus could be a crisis but ‘made clear’ lower numbers ‘were better’ for his re-election: report
Politico reporter Dan Diamond is out with a bombshell story about how President Donald Trump and his administration not only botched the management of what is now the coronavirus pandemic, but clearly took steps that were not in the best interest of the public in order to help the President's re-election efforts.
In short, according to Diamond, Trump was warned "the new coronavirus could be a major problem," but "made clear - the lower the numbers on coronavirus... the better for his potential reelection."
In this interview Diamond tells NPR's Terry Gross that President Trump "did not push to do aggressive additional testing in recent weeks, and that's partly because more testing might have led to more cases being discovered of coronavirus outbreak, and the president had made clear - the lower the numbers on coronavirus, the better for the president, the better for his potential reelection this fall."
2020 Election
New York Times declares Trump a ‘bystander’ on coronavirus as others take the lead
President Donald Trump was described as "more follower than leader" on coronavirus by The New York Times on Thursday.
The story, by Peter Baker and Maggie Haberman, was titled, "The President as Bystander: Trump Struggles to Unify a Nation on Edge."
"While he presents himself as the nation’s commanding figure, Mr. Trump has essentially become a bystander as school superintendents, sports commissioners, college presidents, governors and business owners across the country take it upon themselves to shut down much of American life without clear guidance from the president," the newspaper reported.