Trump campaign sues the Washington Post for spreading the ‘Russia conspiracy’: report

Published

30 mins ago

on

This Tuesday, President Trump’s presidential campaign filed a lawsuit against the Washington Post for publishing “false and defamatory statements” about its alleged collusion with Russia in the run up to the 2016 election, Fox News reports.

“The statements were and are 100 percent false and defamatory. The complaint alleges The Post was aware of the falsity at the time it published them, but did so for the intentional purpose of hurting the campaign, while misleading its own readers in the process,” Senior Legal Adviser to the Trump campaign Jenna Ellis said in a statement. According to Ellis, the Post disseminated a “conspiracy” as fact.

The complaint alleges Post columnist Greg Sargent’s June 13 article, “Trump just invited another Russian attack. Mitch McConnell is making one more likely,” made false allegations about the Trump campaign’s alleged collusion with Russia, calling the allegations “defamatory” and “false,” adding that the Mueller Report “concluded there was no conspiracy between the Campaign and the Russian government, and no United States person intentionally coordinated with Russia’s efforts to interfere with the 2016 election.”

The complaint also cites other Post articles that focused on the Mueller investigation.

As Fox News points out, the Trump campaign says it filed the lawsuit to “publicly establish the truth,” and to “properly inform” readers of true facts in order to “appropriate remedies for the harm caused” by the reporting.

“The articles at issue herein also are part of the Post’s systematic pattern of bias against the Campaign, designed to maliciously interfere with and damage its reputation and ultimately cause the organization to fail,” the complaint stated.

Read the full report over at FoxNews.com.

Some government job candidates to be questioned on what part of Trump campaign message ‘most appealed’ to them

Published

7 mins ago

on

March 3, 2020

By

The Trump administration has reportedly created a new litmus test for political appointees.

A questionnaire, which was obtained by CNN, asks new applicants to expound on which part of the president's campaign rhetoric "most appealed" to them.

According to the report, the questionnaire is being distributed by the White House's Presidential Personnel Office. President Donald Trump recently appointed John McEntee to head the office.

"Trump tapped McEntee, a longtime aide and loyalist, to head the personnel office last month amid his renewed focus on purging officials who he deems to have been disloyal to him and hiring those who have long supported him," the CNN report said.

2020 Election

To Trump, your disease is disloyalty

Published

7 mins ago

on

March 3, 2020

By

Today is Super Tuesday. Can I get an amen?

After more than a year of being bombarded with campaign propaganda, voters head to the polls to choose a Democratic candidate. The results can’t come fast enough. We don’t live in normal times. The sooner the party settles on a nominee, the better.

This article was originally published at The Editorial Board

In normal times, partisanship is vigorous, but not so much that it prevails during periods of emergency. In normal times, loyal partisans set aside normal politics and join forces with natural adversaries for the benefit of the greater common good.

