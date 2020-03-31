Quantcast
Trump can’t escape blame for putting his own interests first as coronavirus spread: conservative columnist

Published

1 hour ago

on

Writing in the Washington Post today, columnist Jennifer Rubin contends that President Trump will not escape blame for his bungling of the early response to the coronavirus outbreak.

“There are powerful forces diminishing Trump’s spin: Republican governors who are doing valiant work,” Rubin writes. “These Republicans are speaking truth and behaving rationally, pushing back against the White House. Republicans in those states and beyond might take the pronouncements of reality-based governors to heart over Trump’s ludicrous claims.”

Rubin points out that Trump has been successful in trapping his most loyal supporters in an information bubble, helping him escape “one scandal after another,” but a pandemic that kills tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands, “is a reality that will be difficult to spin as a success, as Trump would like.”

“In any case, Republican governors will be powerful reminders months from now that the virus did not prioritize red or blue states, but that Trump prioritized his own interests over the country’s and operated on self-delusion instead of facts,” she writes. “Not even the new right-wing bubble will be able to block that out.”

Read Rubin’s full op-ed over at The Washington Post.


Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
Carnival reveals there are still over 6,000 passengers in cruise ships at sea during pandemic: report

Published

3 mins ago

on

March 31, 2020

By

On Tuesday, Carnival Corp., the largest cruise line in the world, announced in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that there are still over 6,000 passengers out at sea amid the coronavirus pandemic.

JUST IN to CNN - Carnival Corp. announced in SEC documents today that more than 6000 passengers remain out at sea amid the coronavirus pandemic.

— Stephanie Gallman (@sgallman) March 31, 2020

CNN praised for refusing to air Trump’s coronovirus comments: ‘It will save lives’

Published

24 mins ago

on

March 31, 2020

By

On Tuesday, CNN went out of its way to cut out any coverage of President Donald Trump's speech at the daily coronavirus press briefing — only devoting time to other members of the task force.

Commenters on social media noticed the omission — and many praised the network for refusing to give the president a platform for misinformation and grandstanding.

Trump’s press conference started.

And CNN isn’t showing it.#StopAiringTrump

Trump rejects reopening Obamacare enrollment during pandemic — and sets up red states for disaster

Published

36 mins ago

on

March 31, 2020

By

On Tuesday, Politico reported that President Donald Trump is refusing calls from health care experts and insurers to reopen the Affordable Care Act's enrollment period amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"President Donald Trump and administration officials recently said they were considering relaunching HealthCare.gov, the federal enrollment site, and insurers said they privately received assurances from health officials overseeing the law's marketplace," wrote Susannah Luthi. "However, a White House official on Tuesday evening told POLITICO the administration will not reopen the site for a special enrollment period, and that the administration is 'exploring other options.'"

Continue Reading
 
 
