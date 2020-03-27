Trump claims he gave New York thousands of ventilators, but they ‘didn’t know they got them’

At his latest press conference on Friday, President Donald Trump suggested that he gave the state of New York thousands of ventilators, but that they somehow didn’t even realize they had received them.

Trump says they delivered thousands of ventilators to New York. “They didn’t know they got them.” — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) March 27, 2020

According to Daily Beast reporter Erin Blanco, state officials have confirmed no such shipment occurred.

Trump has previously announced he would send 400 ventilators and a naval hospital ship to New York City. However, that is a fraction of the 15,000 ventilators Mayor Bill de Blasio has stated he needs.

The president accused Gov. Andrew Cuomo was exaggerating his suggestion that the state needs 30,000 to 40,000 ventilators — an accusation that he reiterated, with no evidence, at the Friday press conference.