Trump ‘coffee boy’ George Papadopoulos goes down in flames in his first congressional race
Former Trump campaign aide and convicted felon George Papadopoulos fell far short in his congressional bid.
The 32-year-old Papadopoulos, who served 12 days in prison for lying to FBI investigators in the Russia probe, was running for the California congressional seat vacated by former Rep. Katie Hill.
After his conviction, President Donald Trump distanced himself from the former foreign policy adviser on his 2016 campaign, saying Papadopoulos was merely a “coffee boy.”
As of Wednesday morning, Papadopoulos was sitting in eight place with just 1,421 votes in the open primary.
Democrat Christy Smith will advance to November’s election, where she will face the Republican candidate who winds up with the most votes in the primary.
The internet goes wild as Mike Bloomberg drops out of race: ‘No more ads on every video and TV show!’
Mike Bloomberg officially ended his Democratic presidential campaign -- and he was mocked on his way out of the race.
The media tycoon and former New York City mayor suspended his campaign and endorsed Joe Biden, after spending hundreds of millions of his own estimated $60 billion fortune -- much of it on nearly ubiquitous television and online ads -- to win a total of 44 delegates.
Bloomberg spent 18 million dollars per delegate he has won, per my estimates
— G. Elliott Morris (@gelliottmorris) March 4, 2020
Elizabeth Warren assessing her path forward: report
U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren is talking with her campaign team about her path forward after not winning any Super Tuesday states, including her home state of Massachusetts. The Warren team's strategy was to amass delegates on Super Tuesday, knowing winning states would be hard, but few anticipated Joe Biden's resurgence that began last Saturday in South Carolina and continued to a massive surprise win last night.
New York Times national political reporter Shane Goldmacher broke the news: