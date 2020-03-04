Trump ‘coffee boy’ George Papadopoulos goes down in flames in his first congressional race

Former Trump campaign aide and convicted felon George Papadopoulos fell far short in his congressional bid.

The 32-year-old Papadopoulos, who served 12 days in prison for lying to FBI investigators in the Russia probe, was running for the California congressional seat vacated by former Rep. Katie Hill.

After his conviction, President Donald Trump distanced himself from the former foreign policy adviser on his 2016 campaign, saying Papadopoulos was merely a “coffee boy.”

As of Wednesday morning, Papadopoulos was sitting in eight place with just 1,421 votes in the open primary.

Democrat Christy Smith will advance to November’s election, where she will face the Republican candidate who winds up with the most votes in the primary.