Trump demands pharma come up with a vaccine for coronavirus — but he’s been spreading vaccine conspiracies for years

President Donald Trump met with pharmaceutical companies where he told them he “heard” that a vaccine could be ready in a matter of months. He was swiftly told that it wasn’t how it works.

At meeting with pharma companies, ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ says he is hearing that a vaccine can be ready in three to four months but Dr Fauci makes clear, after a question from this reporter, that it won’t be ready *to deploy* for at least a year. pic.twitter.com/jBAJsp88qX — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) March 2, 2020

Vaccines take time to create, but they also require testing on animals. From there, they’re often retooled and tested again on animals. It can go through several versions before scientists feel it is safe enough to test on humans, much less be ready for mass distribution.

One theme at Trump meeting with Pharma officials and vaccine experts; Officials and experts in room are stressing to Trump that vaccines can't be rushed on to the market quickly. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) March 2, 2020

“Like I’ve been telling you, a year to a year and a half,” Dr. Anthony Fauci had to interrupt Trump as he was speaking to the press.

It was likely an awkward conversation as the executives of the companies are faced with Trump’s ignorance over science.

It’s a curious conflict for the president because for the past eight years, he’s been sounding the alarm about vaccines being dangerous.

“A study says @Autism is out of control–a 78% increase in 10 years,” Trump tweeted in 2012. “Stop giving monstrous combined vaccinations immediately. Space out small individual shots–small babies can’t handle massive doses. Get smart–and fast–before it is too late.”

A study says @Autism is out of control–a 78% increase in 10 years. Stop giving monstrous combined vaccinations (cont) http://t.co/jthy8mww — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 30, 2012

“Now they say obese women may cause Autism in children- nonsense, they use any excuse,” Trump tweeted the following month. “The FDA should immediately stop mass dose vaccinations. If you spread single doses out over a short period of years, Autism would be greatly reduced. It’s just my opinion, but I know I’m right. Many people have noticed the problem only after the massive shot.”

Now they say obese women may cause Autism in children- nonsense, they use any excuse. The FDA should immediately (cont) http://t.co/ZtaDb6dh — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 9, 2012

I’ve gotten many letters from people fighting autism thanking me for stating how dangerous 38 vaccines on a (cont) http://t.co/Qkn0rHBY — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2012

Many many people are thanking me for what I said about @autism & vaccinations. Something must be done immediately. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2012

“I have received many notes of thanks from people regarding my comments on vaccines and autism,” Trump said later that year. “The autism and vaccine safety community is encouraged that I’ve been willing to speak up on this issue. I feel strongly about it–and I’m pleased my remarks have had significance concerning this health crisis. Stop massive one time vaccinations–spread them out over a period of time.”

I have received many notes of thanks from people regarding my comments on vaccines and autism. The autism and (cont) http://t.co/v5bzFN92 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2012

"@KimStagliano: @realDonaldTrump When will NYT write about vaccine damage and its price? 3 girls w autism here, Mr. Trump." They should Kim! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 30, 2013

If I were President I would push for proper vaccinations but would not allow one time massive shots that a small child cannot take – AUTISM. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 27, 2014

Healthy young child goes to doctor, gets pumped with massive shot of many vaccines, doesn't feel good and changes – AUTISM. Many such cases! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2014

After being called out about his conspiracy theories, Trump was forced to backtrack on vaccines.

“They have to get the shots. The vaccinations are so important,” Trump told reporters after a New York measles outbreak. “This is really going around now. They have to get their shots.”

After all of this, Trump is now demanding a vaccine be rushed by companies.